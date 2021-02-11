Northeast Tennessee reported a net increase of 219 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Thursday, its most in nearly two weeks, causing its seven-day new case rate to increase for the second-consecutive day.

As of Thursday, the region was averaging 135.5 new cases per day over the last week, up from a low of 116.1 on Tuesday but still below last week's high of 160. Sullivan County reported the most new cases with 89, while Carter County (+51) was the only other to report more than 50 new cases. Case totals in Hancock and Johnson counties were reduced by one.

Thursday's new case increase caused active infections, which are still at their lowest point since October, to rise for the second time this month. The region has 1,333 active cases, an increase of 13 from Wednesday. Hawkins and Washington counties each reported active case increases of 11, the only counties in the region to see a double-digit rise in active cases. Johnson (-8), Sullivan (-3) and Unicoi (-2) counties each reported decreases.

Ballad projections show continued decline in hospitalizations barring "aggressive variant transmission"

Ballad Health's predictive models released Thursday show the hospital systems expects a continued decline in people hospitalized with coronavirus barring aggressive transmission of more transmissible COVID-19 variants.

According to the models, hospitalizations could reach zero by June if the region sees "negligible variant activity," while a moderate scenario projects hospitalizations will remain above 50 until mid-May, peaking around 75 in April. Under a worst-case scenario with aggressive variant transmission, hospitalizations could rise near 140 in April, remaining above 100 until May.

Officials have previously stated that anything over 100 coronavirus patients places additional strain on the hospital system. Over the last week hospitalizations have remained right around that number, with 103 patients being cared for as of Wednesday.

Washington County's death toll reduced by one

Washington County's death toll was reduced by one, bringing it to 221 total virus-related fatalities. The adjustment is the result of corrections made to certain cases and deaths that were misallocated in ZIP codes that cross county lines.

Overall, the region's death toll increased by five, with new deaths reported in Carter, Hawkins and Sullivan counties. A total of 949 Northeast Tennesseans have died from the virus.