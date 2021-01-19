Though Wednesday's new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case count was up from recent days, Northeast Tennessee's seven-day new case average continued its steady decline — down to an average of 236.5 new cases per day as the region's new case rate regresses to rates seen prior to the holiday-related surges in November.

Since Jan. 7, the region's most recent peak, the seven-day average for new cases has declined by 220 (48.1%), with case rates falling by a third in the last week alone. From Jan. 7 to 13, the average number of new cases fell by 92.8 (20.3%), before further declining by 126.9 (34.9%) since Jan. 14. It's likely that rate of decline will slow and plateau in the coming days and weeks, though health officials are hopeful the decline will continue.

While discussing the corresponding decline in hospitalizations observed in recent weeks, Ballad Health officials said during a press conference on Tuesday that the decline is expected to begin flattening as a result of fewer large holiday-related gatherings.

“We’ve seen a rapid decline in those cases as well, so that’s really good news,” Ballad Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said at a Tuesday press conference. “Now, I will point out that our predictive modeling does show that we should level out a little bit in the coming days and weeks, but we’re hoping we continue to decline.”

Dr. David Reagan, former chief medical officer for the Tennessee Department of Health and advisor to Ballad, said the drop-off in new cases and hospitalizations is "pretty much what we had thought would happen."

“We were expecting to level off here some because there’s still widespread community transmission and lots of things going on, but we don’t have a big holiday that’s going to drive transmission,” Reagan said.

And while the decline is good news, the region's positive test rate shows that new cases are still spreading at a rapid rate with 19.28% of Wednesday's tests coming back positive. Overall, the positive test percentage has been on a decline — its seven-day rate falling by 11.5% since Jan. 4 — but remains well above the 5% goal at 15.6%.

And with new, more transmissible variants of the virus beginning to circulate in the country, it's no time to let up of preventative measures, Ballad's Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said Tuesday.

"If we let up, we know what will happen," Swift said.

Ballad ICU patients fall below 50

Ballad on Wednesday reported 45 virus patients in intensive care, the first time that number has fallen below 50 since Dec. 2.

Overall hospitalizations rose by one to 231, the first increase in a week. Ventilator patients fell by one to their lowest point since Dec. 7, with 30 people on ventilators in Ballad hospitals. The hospital system had 85 available COVID-19 beds Wednesday with 32 admissions and 35 discharges overnight.

Sullivan County leads in new cases over last week, but Carter leads in deaths

Over the last seven days, Sullivan County reported 527new cases, the most in the region. That was 120 more than Washington County's second-leading total of 407. It also dwarfs other counties in new hospitalizations with 30 reported since last Wednesday, 24 more than Washington County's six in the same time frame.

Carter County reported 10 new virus-related deaths in the last seven days, four more than Sullivan County's six. Carter County has reported deaths in four of the last seven days, including three since Monday.

Overall deaths neared 800 in the region, with Sullivan County (212) accounting for more than a quarter of them. Carter County reported 115 deaths since March, third-most in the eight-county region.