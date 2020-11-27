Northeast Tennessee reported a decrease in active cases on Friday, though the region's positive test rate remained high at more than 17% — despite more than 1,700 new tests conducted.
It was the region's 18th day in a row with a positive test rate above 10%.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the first time since Nov. 8, but Ballad Health reported a spike in hospitalizations.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 295 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 22,113.
- 0 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 413.
- 391 new projected inactive cases for a total of 19,401.
- 2,299 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 54, Greene 53, Hancock 1, Hawkins 23, Johnson 8, Sullivan 51, Unicoi 12, Washington 93.
- Active cases by county: Carter 266, Greene 292, Hancock 19, Hawkins 192, Johnson 60, Sullivan 773, Unicoi 99, Washington 598.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee’s active case count fell for the third day this week, and has dropped by more than 600 regionwide since Monday. Seven of the region's eight counties reported a drop in active cases, with Sullivan County's drop of 37 the highest. Hancock County remained stable at 19 active cases. Since Monday, active cases have fallen in every county except Hancock.
Unicoi County, meanwhile, saw its active case count fall below 100 for the first time in more than two weeks.
There were 1,770 new tests reported regionwide, of which 17.51% came back positive. It was the fourth time this week the region's positive rate was above 15%. Unicoi County, which conducted 48 tests, had a 27.08% positivity rate — highest in the region. Washington County reported the most tests with 526, and had the third-highest positivity rate at 19.96%.
There were no new fatalities reported in the region, the first time that's occurred since Nov. 8 and only the fourth time that's happened since the start of the month.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a record increase in the number of patients hospitalized Friday with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which rose by 30 from Thursday's count — nearly twice the previous record increase of 17 reported Nov. 9.
As of Friday, there were 239 COVID-19 inpatients, across Ballad's facilities, of which 47 (+5) were in intensive care and 29 (-2) were on ventilators. The number of patients in the ICU tied the record of 47 reached twice before on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.
"With a positive rate of 19.5% we ask that you please do everything you can to protect yourselves, your loved ones and our healthcare workers," Ballad wrote on Twitter.
There were only four new hospitalizations reported regionwide, the lowest since Nov. 2. One new hospitalization was reported in each of Carter, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington counties.
School-age children
There were 47 new cases reported among school age children in the region, most in Sullivan (+13) and Washington (+15) counties which combined for 28. New cases were also reported in Carter (+7), Greene (+6), Hawkins (+3), Johnson (+2) and Unicoi (+1).
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case count fell by four on Friday, as the university completed its lowest new-case week since mid-October. With the university closed this week due to Thanksgiving, a low case count is unsurprising. The number of people quarantined in ETSU housing fell by two, down to 30, which can include people who have tested positive and those awaiting results.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA's active case count continued to rise on Friday, increasing by 22 to 189 — the second-straight day with a record number active cases. As of Thursday, there were 1,088 (+43) total cases, of which 189 (+22) were active and 848 (+21) were considered inactive. Fifty-one have died.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 4,340 new cases for a total of 356,716 since tracking began in March.
- 7 new deaths reported for a total of 4,526.
- 5,638 new inactive cases for a total of 318,523 inactive cases.
- 2,144 hospitalizations as of Thursday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 34,644 new tests for a total of 4.39 million.
- 33,667 active cases.
State analysis
Tennessee's hospitalizations dropped again on Friday after falling on Thursday for the first time in nearly two weeks. There were 2,144 patients hospitalized as of Thursday, falling by 29 in the past two days.
There were seven fatalities reported statewide, the lowest since Nov. 8. Since Monday, 280 Tennesseans have been reported dead of the virus, 93 below the record of 373 reported last week.
Active cases have fallen by nearly 10,000 since peaking on Monday. They fell by 1,305 on Friday.