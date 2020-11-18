Northeast Tennessee surpassed 100 novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths for the month on Wednesday, as six more people died in the region to bring the overall toll to 352 — 29.5% of which have been reported since the beginning of the month.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 364 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 19,617.
- 6 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 352.
- 286 new projected inactive cases for a total of 16,682.
- 2,593 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 54, Greene 72, Hancock 1, Hawkins 26, Johnson 9, Sullivan 110, Unicoi 20, Washington 72.
- Active cases by county: Carter 352, Greene 386, Hancock 7, Hawkins 245, Johnson 68, Sullivan 741, Unicoi 124, Washington 670.
Local data analysis
As cases surge across the region, so too have deaths. November already set a mark as the region's deadliest month of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Northeast Tennessee's death toll increased by six — with nearly 30% of all deaths having been reported in the past 2.5 weeks, and more than half of all deaths reported since Oct. 1.
New deaths were recorded in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan (+2) and Washington counties on Wednesday. Washington County's 89 total deaths were the most in the region. Sullivan (79) and Greene (67) counties are the only other counties above 50, though Carter County (46) is near.
The region also reported 364 new cases on Wednesday despite a relatively low testing day of 1,244, leading to a daily positivity rate of 26.85%. No county reported a positivity rate below 18%. Hawkins County (18.24%) had the lowest positive test rate, while Johnson County had the highest at 50%, though it only reported 18 new tests. Sullivan County reported the most new tests (325), with 28% coming back positive. Washington County reported 319 tests, of which 23.82% were positive.
Active cases rose as a result of Wednesday's new case count, increasing by 82 regionwide in five of the region's eight counties. Hancock (0), Johnson (-1) and Washington (-1) were the only counties to not report increases in active cases. Greene County (+37) reported the largest increase.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health remains on track to surpass 300 hospitalized patients by mid-December, and officials are developing surge plans in to prepare for the possibility of up to 400 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
"Through the end of December to mid-December, we expect that we'll get to 350 (hospitalizations)," said Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton, "so that will be about a hundred more inpatients than we have today just in the next three weeks or so."
Deaton said Ballad currently has capacity for about 300 patients currently, but he "expects that to go to 350 to probably 400 in the next three to four weeks" and said reaching those marks change how care is provided to patients as more elective procedures are deferred.
"We have to look at it every day and we have to look at it weekly to see what can we forgo in order to make sure we've got staff and resources to provide care for these patients," Deaton said.
Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said there is "no reason to be optimistic that the next week will be any better" in terms of new cases and hospitalizations, while Deaton noted that what happens with hospitalizations over the next two weeks "has already been written."
"The things that we have done, the actions we have taken most recently will be reflected in the next two weeks," Deaton said. "Obviously, the time to make changes for the future is now so that we can impact — and create fewer cases going forward."
As of Wednesday, there were 246 COVID-19 patients across Ballad's facilities, a decrease of six from Tuesday. Of those currently hospitalized, 41 (-5) were in intensive care and 29 (+1) were on ventilators, with the number of patients on ventilators a new high. Ballad had 51 available COVID-19 beds, and reported that medical/surgical bed capacity was at 93.2%, while ICU capacity was at 89.4%.
There were seven new hospitalizations reported across the region in four counties: Hawkins (+2), Sullivan (+3), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+1).
School-age children
The University School's active case count decreased by one to five, while the number of people quarantined was 50. There are 19 cases considered inactive.
There were 45 new cases reported among school-age children on Wednesday in Carter (+5), Greene (+11), Hawkins (+3), Sullivan (+18) and Washington (+8) counties.
ETSU
ETSU’s active case count increased by four to 33 on Wednesday, affecting 28 students and five staff. There were nine new cases reported, for a total of 19 this week. There were 21 (-2) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those with positive tests or who are awaiting test results.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA had another virus-related death attributed to it on Wednesday, its second of the week — bringing its overall total to 45. The facility's active case count increased by eight to 109, rising by 26 over the last two days. As of Wednesday, there were 897 (+24) total cases attributed to the facility, of which 109 (+8) were active and 743 (+14) inactive. Forty-four (+1) have died.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 4,472 new cases for a total of 325,201 since tracking began in March.
- 53 new deaths reported for a total of 4,048.
- 3,434 new inactive cases for a total of 279,931 inactive cases.
- 1,982 hospitalizations as of Tuesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 23,974 new tests for a total of 4.17 million.
- 41,211 active cases.
State data analysis:
Tennessee's hospitalizations continued their rise Wednesday, with hospitalizations increasing by 60 to 1,982 — yet another record high. Floor and ICU bed capacity statewide fell by 1% to 15% and 12%, respectively. Of those hospitalized, 537 are in the ICU while 239 are on ventilators.
The state's death toll surpassed 4,000 on Wednesday, doubling in just over two months after 53 new deaths were reported.
Active cases, meanwhile, remain at their second-highest level ever — about 2,000 below the all-time record set on Monday. As of Wednesday, there were 41,222 active cases statewide.
If the state reports more than four new cases on Thursday, it will set a record for new cases in a month 19 days into the month. The current record is 64,533, four higher than the 64,529 new cases reported so far this month.
Wednesday's 17.12% positive test rate statewide is the highest ever reported.