Northeast Tennessee reported 111 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Tuesday, a far cry from its record-setting total of 496 on Monday — a sizable drop likely due to a marked decline in new tests reported, which fell from more than 3,000 to 614 on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations, however, continued their upward climb with both the state and Ballad Health reporting record numbers of hospitalizations on Tuesday.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 111 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 19,253.
- 5 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 346.
- 389 new projected inactive cases for a total of 16,396.
- 2,511 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 15, Greene 19, Hancock 1, Hawkins 8, Johnson 2, Sullivan 12, Unicoi 6, Washington 48.
- Active cases by county: Carter 334, Greene 349, Hancock 7, Hawkins 237, Johnson 69, Sullivan 723, Unicoi 121, Washington 671.
Local data analysis
After reaching a record level on Monday, Northeast Tennessee's active case count fell by 283 on Tuesday to 2,511 as seven of the region's eight counties reported a drop in active cases. Sullivan County (-107) reported the largest drop in active cases, while Carter (-37), Greene (-34), Hawkins (-21), Unicoi (-18) and Washington (-62) also reported a double-digit drop in active cases. Hancock County (+1) was the only county to report an increase.
During a press conference Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the state shuts down its reporting system over the weekend to allow it to catch up to a high volume of tests, which is why data at the beginning of the week has been higher than usual.
"You're seeing more frequent slowdowns of (the system) and sometimes delayed data just because the system is trying to keep up with the overwhelming number of tests going in there," Piercey said, adding that officials have been shutting users out of the system over the past two or three weekends to allow it to catch up.
Northeast Tennessee has reported record numbers of new infections the past two Mondays.
The drop corresponds with a significant decrease in the number of new tests reported, which was 80.25% lower than Monday's total of 3,109. Overall, the region's positive test rate was up by 2% from Monday as well, with 18.57% of tests coming back positive.
Washington County reported the most new tests (+236), but also had the highest positive rate at 23.31% — just ahead of Sullivan County's 23.08% positivity rate on 52 new tests. Hancock County was the only one with a positive test rate below 10%, as they did not report any new tests of the six reported.
There were five new fatalities reported on Tuesday, one each in Carter, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties. Since Nov. 1, 98 Northeast Tennesseans' deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported its 250th novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalization on Tuesday, its highest total so far — and the first time the health system has breached the 250 mark. Of the 253 (+6) hospitalized, 46 (-1) were in intensive care and 28 (+1) were on ventilators. The number of ventilator patients is the highest it's been.
"For the fourth day in a row, we are seeing the highest numbers since the pandemic began," Ballad said on Twitter. "Please do your part to reduce the cases in our region."
Since hitting a monthly low of 190 patients on Nov. 6, Ballad's COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen sharply, up 33.15% in the past 11 days.
There were six new hospitalizations reported in the region on Tuesday: One in Carter County, two in Hawkins County and three in Sullivan County.
School-age children
The University School on East Tennessee State University's campus reported another new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its active case count up to six, an increase of five from this time last week. Johnson City Schools, meanwhile, reported 348 students in quarantine, along with 37 faculty. There were 17 students and seven faculty with active infections on Monday.
There were 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported among the region's school-age children on Monday, with new cases reported in Greene (+4), Hawkins (+2), Unicoi (+3) and Washington (+8). On Monday, the region set a record for new cases in the 5-18 age group with 71.
ETSU
ETSU’s active case count was stable at 29 on Tuesday, though there were two more students and two fewer staff with active infections than on Monday. There were 23 (-2) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those with positive tests or who are awaiting test results. Seven new cases were reported on Tuesday, for a total of 412 since the university began reporting numbers in late June.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA had a new virus-related death attributed to it on Tuesday, bringing its total to 44. Also on Tuesday, the facility's active case count rose by 18 after falling by 19 over the weekend, back over 100. As of Tuesday, there were 873 (+33) total cases attributed to the facility, of which 101 (+18) were active and 729 (+14) inactive. Forty-three (+0) have died.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,841 new cases for a total of 320,729 since tracking began in March.
- 72 new deaths reported for a total of 3,995.
- 4,633 new inactive cases for a total of 276,497 inactive cases.
- 1,929 hospitalizations as of Monday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 14,098 new tests for a total of 4.15 million.
- 40,237 active cases.
State data analysis:
Since Friday, the number of patients hospitalized in Tennessee hospitals has risen by 150, surpassing 1,900 for the first time. As of Monday, there were 1,929 hospitalizations statewide, of whom 525 were in the ICU and 234 on ventilators. Capacity, however, was holding steady at 16% for floor beds and 13% for ICU beds.
The state's death toll, meanwhile, is nearing 4,000 after reporting its third-highest single day death toll yet. If it reaches 4,000 Wednesday, it will have doubled it just over two months time.
There were 40,237 active cases on Tuesday, a drop of about 3,000 from Monday's total. It is still the second-highest all-time total.