County has 15 new cases; region reports 137 new COVID-19 infections
Northeast Tennessee reported 137 new novel coronavirus infections on Sunday and no new deaths after a record week of fatalities in the eight-county region. Thirteen fatalities had been added in the previous seven days.
The number of overall cases in the region increased to 4,258 since reporting began in March. There were 2,739 active cases in the region, an increase of 122 over Saturday’s report.
Rural, sparsely populated Johnson County continued its rapid increase, with its active cases tripling since July. As of Sunday, the county had 237 active cases, 15 more than on Saturday, and 280 total cases overall.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported eight new deaths. The state’s overall death toll reached 1,223, while the caseload increased by 2,127 for a total of 122,712. There were a record 40,492 active cases in Tennessee, an increase of 1,462 from Saturday’s report.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- New cases: 137 in the upper eight counties for a total of 4,258.
- Total deaths: 39. New deaths: 0.
- New cases by county: Carter 10, Greene 25, Hancock 2, Hawkins 21, Johnson 15, Sullivan 32, Unicoi 5, Washington 27.
- Active cases: 2,739, an increase of 122.
- Active cases by county: Carter 393, Greene 338, Hancock 54, Hawkins 357, Johnson 237, Sullivan 350, Unicoi 99, Washington 911.
- Total hospitalizations over the course of the pandemic: 262. New hospitalizations: 5.
- Hospitalizations by county: Carter 41, Greene 30, Hancock 7, Hawkins 34, Johnson 9, Sullivan 80, Unicoi 3, Washington 58.
- New hospitalizations by county: Carter 2, Greene 1, Washington 2.
- New recoveries: 15 for a total of 1,480.
Cases among school-aged children
There were seven new cases reported among school-aged children in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 444 over the course of the pandemic.
Counties reporting new cases in the age group Sunday were: Greene 3, Hawkins 1, Sullivan 2 and Washington 1.
Data analysis
As of Sunday, there were 2,739 active cases in Northeast Tennessee — a statistic that has risen 40 consecutive days. The last decrease in active cases regionwide was on June 30.
Washington County has more than a third of the active cases in the region, with 911 after reporting 27 new cases and two recoveries on Sunday. The county continued to have the most overall cases in the region at 1,252 since reporting began.
The region averaged 136 new known cases per day over the last seven days.
Mountain Home VA
There were 246 confirmed cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home, with 88 active cases and 151 convalescent cases. There have been seven fatalities with no new deaths reported Sunday.
Mountain Home is not reporting where the deaths or cases are concentrated at its various facilities in East Tennessee, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,127 new cases for a total of 122,712 since tracking began in March. 120,911 confirmed and 1,801 probable.
- New deaths: 8.
- All fatalities: 1,223, including 1,184 confirmed, 39 probable.
- New hospitalizations: 42 for a total of 5,304 over the course of the pandemic.
- New recoveries: 657 for a total of 80,977.
Drive-up testing in NE Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
- Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
- Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
- Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
- Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
- Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
- Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
- Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
- Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
- Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.