Northeast Tennessee reported 306 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Thursday, a record number for a day with fewer than 1,000 new tests — shattering the previous record of 209 new cases on 793 new tests recorded on Halloween.
Of the 807 new tests reported, 32.96% were positive, the highest reported since at least August 1.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 306 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 17,683.
- 4 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 330.
- 232 new projected inactive cases for a total of 15,095.
- 2,258 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 61, Greene 49, Hancock 0, Hawkins 37, Johnson 9, Sullivan 76, Unicoi 8, Washington 66.
- Active cases by county: Carter 328, Greene 341, Hancock 1, Hawkins 201, Johnson 71, Sullivan 616, Unicoi 106, Washington 594.
Local data analysis
While not a record, the 306 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday is the eighth-most recorded in a single day. The 15 highest single-day case increases reported in the region have all occurred since Oct. 1. And though Thursday's count isn't an outright record for most new cases, it is a record for the most cases reported on a day with fewer than 1,000 tests — beating the previous record of 209 by nearly 100, despite only reporting 14 more tests.
As a result, the region's daily positive test rate skyrocketed to its highest point since at least Aug. 1, topping the previous high of 31.72% reported on Oct. 20. Of counties that reported at least one new positive test result, only one (Johnson County) had a positive test rate below 30%. Sullivan County led the region in tests with 166 new, and had a positivity rate of 33.13%. Washington County, meanwhile, had a 41.61% positive test rate out of 149 new tests.
Active cases also rose on Thursday, up 70 after dropping the previous two days. The 2,258 active cases is still well below the region's peak of 2,671 (Oct. 30) reported since the state changed how active cases are calculated on Sept. 3.
Of the region's eight counties, five reported an increase in active cases, with Carter (+27) and Hawkins (+25) counties reporting the largest increases. Sullivan County currently has the most active cases with 616 (+8), while Washington County has the second-most, though its total fell by nine on Thursday to 594.
There were four more deaths reported in the region on Thursday, two in Unicoi County. Johnson and Washington counties also reported new deaths. Both Johnson and Unicoi counties were dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes, where residents are at higher risk from serious and fatal effects of the virus. The state updates nursing home data on Fridays.
If the region reports two or more deaths on Friday, 13 days into November, it will set a new record for deaths in a single month.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a net increase of seven hospitalizations on Thursday, adding to its already record total — a total that has grown by 28 since Sunday. Of those 224 people hospitalized, 43 (+4) were in intensive care and 22 (-1) were on ventilators. Six others were awaiting test results, a number that's been steady since Tuesday.
"The Appalachian Highlands continues to see the highest number of cases in our region for inpatient COVID-19 cases," Ballad said in a tweet. "Today is the highest number of inpatient cases so far at 224. Please continue to take precautions to reduce the spread."
There were 10 new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee.
School-age children
Johnson City Schools announced on Wednesday that Science Hill High School would revert to a fully virtual schedule starting Thursday at the recommendation of the Northeast Regional Health Office. Twenty students and three faculty tested positive for the virus at the school. The school district said the remote schedule will run through Thanksgiving break (Nov. 25-27), and officials will decide on a learning method before students’ scheduled return on Nov. 30.
According to JCS' COVID-19 dashboard, there are 354 students across the district (148 at SHHS) currently in quarantine as of Wednesday, while 30 (20 at SHHS) have tested positive. There are 24 faculty in quarantine and seven who have tested positive as well.
University School on East Tennessee State University's campus recorded a record 42 people in quarantine, while the number of active positive cases increase to two. University School does not distinguish between students and faculty.
Northeast Tennessee reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 among school-age children across the region, with cases reported in: Carter (+6), Greene (+6), Hawkins (+4), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+10) and Washington (+6) counties.
ETSU
ETSU’s active case count fell by two on Thursday to 32, with the number of people quarantined in ETSU housing also falling by two, to 24. The university has reported 21 (+5) new cases so far this week.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home saw its active case count drop again on Thursday, this time falling by six to 92. It is the third-straight day of decline. As of Thursday, there were 809 (+6) total cases attributed to the facility, of which 92 (-6) were active and 674 (+12) inactive. Forty-three have died.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 3,344 new cases for a total of 296,725 since tracking began in March.
- 27 new deaths reported for a total of 3,788.
- 3,089 new inactive cases for a total of 262,527 inactive cases.
- 1,749 hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations data lags by one day.
- 21,184 new tests for a total of 3.97 million.
State data analysis:
Tennessee reported a record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state for the fourth-straight day on Thursday, increasing by 264 over that span.
As of Wednesday, there 1,749 (+35) COVID-19 patients in Tennessee hospitals, of which 497 (+18) were in the ICU with 216 (-6) on ventilators. Another 224 others were awaiting test results. ICU capacity statewide remains below 10%, while general capacity is at 13% and dropping.
Active cases rose for the second-straight day, increasing by 228 statewide to 30,410.