Northeast Tennessee reported a record number of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Friday, breaking the previous record of 347 set on Oct. 23 — 60.42% were reported in Sullivan (119) and Washington (110) counties.
The record day comes as Ballad Health reported an increase of 14 COVID-19 patients on Friday, increasing upon its already record number of patients and nearing the 200-patient milestone. Statewide hospitalizations reached a record point for the second-straight day.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 379 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 14,735.
- 246 total deaths. Ten new deaths in Northeast Tennessee: Five in Washington County, two in Sullivan County and one each in Greene, Hawkins and Johnson counties.
- 223 new projected inactive cases for a total of 11,818.
- 2,671 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 55, Greene 51, Hancock 2, Hawkins 14, Johnson 19, Sullivan 119, Unicoi 9, Washington 110.
- Active cases by county: Carter 275, Greene 371, Hancock 10, Hawkins 170, Johnson 111, Sullivan 870, Unicoi 119, Washington 745.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee reported a record number of new cases on Friday, its third record-setting day this month. Since Oct. 1, the region has reported 5,701 new cases — nearly 2,300 more than the previous monthly record set in August (3,411). Northeast Tennessee, which accounts for about 7.5% of the statewide population, reported 14.53% of the state's new cases on Friday.
The record jump in new cases corresponded with a rise in testing, with the region reporting its first 2,000-plus test day of the week. Despite that, the region's positivity rate was above 15% (16.35%) for the sixth-straight day, though it has declined in four consecutive days. Sullivan County reported the most new tests (752), cases (119) and the region's third-highest positivity rate (16.35%). Washington County, which reported a single-day record for new cases, had the second-most tests (570) and the fourth-highest positivity rate (16.31%). Unicoi County, which reported 40 tests, had the region's highest positivity rate at 22.5%, followed by Carter County (233 tests), which reported a positivity rate of 21.88%.
In the wake of Washington County's record number of new cases, County Mayor Joe Grandy announced he will extend the county's face mask requirement through Dec. 29.
“As a population, we’ve become a little lax in wearing masks while gathering in large groups,” Grandy said. “With the return of sports, opening of restaurants and bars, we need to be mindful of wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible. Business leaders have indicated to me that they would prefer to keep the order in place, insuring uniform use of face coverings at all businesses in our county.”
Active cases, unsurprisingly, rose with the record number of new cases, increasing by 146 to 2,671 — a record level since the state changed how active cases are calculated on Sept. 3. Only one county, Unicoi (-3), reported a drop in active cases, though Hawkins County reported no change. Sullivan County has the most active cases with 870, though it still below its peak of 932 reported last week. Washington County has the second-most active cases at 745. No other county has more than 500 active cases.
Ten more Northeast Tennesseans were reported to have died of the virus on Friday, the third-highest single-day death toll of the pandemic. Washington County reported five new virus-related fatalities, which brought its death toll up to 58 — the most of any county, surpassing Greene County's toll of 55. Since Monday, 26 deaths have been reported in the region, just two shy of the single-week record of 28 set in mid-September.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a 14-patient increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, inching them closer to crossing the 200-mark with 195 patients as of Friday morning — another record. Of those hospitalized, 36 (+2) were in intensive care and 17 (+3) were on ventilators. Thirteen people were awaiting test results.
Ballad announced on Friday it would begin deferring all elective, non-emergent procedures requiring an overnight stay at all facilities beginning on Nov. 2 as a result of the surge, and would reassign workers whose schedules are impacted to assist with the surge.
"We are constantly evaluating this situation and making decisions based on the pandemic’s continued spread," a release from Ballad said. "COVID-19 in the Appalachian Highlands reaches every part of Ballad Health, and we must be flexible and fluid in order to provide care for everyone who needs us."
The increase, while staggering, wasn't unforeseen by Ballad officials, who said during a press briefing on Wednesday that they feel "that we will see that very soon," referring to crossing the 200-mark. Between Monday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 7, Ballad is projecting 176 new hospitalizations.
The region reported seven new hospitalizations on Friday, nearly all of which were reported in Sullivan County (six). Unicoi County was the only other county to report a new hospitalization. The region is 12 new hospitalizations short of the single-week record set in August.
Schools
Northeast Tennessee reported a record number of new cases among school-age children on Friday with 60, surpassing the previous record of 50. Sullivan (+16) and Washington (+24) counties accounted for two-thirds of the new cases, while Carter (+9), Greene (+8) and Hawkins (+3) counties also reported new infections.
University School on the campus of East Tennessee State University reported no change in the number of active cases it had, but reported five additional people in quarantine, up to 19. The University School dashboard does not differentiate students from staff.
After announcing it would move to a virtual schedule on Thursday and Friday earlier this week, the Washington County School System announced it would remain on a virtual schedule through at least Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the system had 53 positive cases among students and staff, and a total of 974 students, teachers and staff in isolation and quarantine.
ETSU
ETSU's active case count remained at a record level on Friday, increasing by eight to 39 — an increase of 15 in just the last two days. Of those infected, 35 are students and four are staff members. There are 49 people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include positive cases or those awaiting test results.
Since Monday, there have been 35 new cases reported on ETSU's campus, the highest single-week mark reported since students returned to campus in August.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported a new record number of active cases attributed to the facility after reporting a decline on Thursday. As of Friday, the VA facility had 705 (+23) total cases, of which 107 (+9) were active and 564 (+14) were inactive. Thirty-four have died, though no new deaths have been reported in recent days.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but the cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,608 new cases for a total of 259,488 since tracking began in March. 244,886 confirmed and 14,602 probable.
- 78 new deaths reported for a total of 3,341.
- 229,669 projected inactive cases.
- 1,397 hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 24,149 new tests for a total of 3.64 million.
State data analysis
Tennessee reported a record number of deaths on Friday, surpassing the previous record of 65 reported on Oct. 23. Friday's increase makes it almost certain the state will see a record number of deaths reported this week, following a record week last week. Since Monday, 210 deaths have been reported — just 14 below last week's record.
Tennessee also reported a new record number of hospitalizations on Friday, increasing by one over Thursday's record court. The record number, however, is not yet reflected on the state's website, which shows just 1,244 hospitalizations with only 99 of 111 hospitals reporting data.
Active cases rose slightly again on Friday, though they have largely stagnated over the past four days, only increasing by 259 over that span. As of Friday, there were 26,478 active cases statewide.