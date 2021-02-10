Washington County saw its novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case count reduced by triple digits on Wednesday, “due to regular data cleaning processes.”
The case county adjustments correct the county of residence for cases that were misallocated because of ZIP codes that cross county lines.
Tennessee Department of Health spokesperson Shelley Walker explained that most labs and health care facilities report cases with county information, but some assign it based on that person’s ZIP code, which can cause issues when a ZIP code crosses county lines.
Carter County, which saw its case count rise by 226 Wednesday, and Washington County have some ZIP code overlap in the region, which is why those two counties were affected. Both Unicoi (-3) and Johnson (-5) counties also had adjustments to their case counts.
“As we are able, we geocode the specific addresses of cases to verify that they truly live in the county they had been assigned,” Walker said. “As we find errors in county assignments, we correct them.”
Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties reported a net increase of 195 new cases, its largest new case count since Jan. 29 (347). Greene (+72), Hancock (+17), Hawkins (+19) and Sullivan (+10) counties reported increases in their total case counts, though only Carter (+13), Greene (+9) and Hancock (+2) counties reported increases in their active case counts.
Over the past seven days, the region has added 906 total cases, an average of 127.7 per day — a rate of 24.9 new cases per day per 100,000 people.
County-level death totals also adjusted
Johnson (-1), Carter (-2) and Washington (-2) counties saw their death totals reduced on Wednesday, leading the region to a net increase of five new virus-related fatalities. Carter (+5), Greene (+1), Hawkins (+1) and Sullivan (+3) counties each reported new deaths on Wednesday.
Overall, the region’s death toll sits at 944, with 35 reported in the past week.