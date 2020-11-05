Northeast Tennessee reported 13 new novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths on Thursday, setting a new record for the most COVID-19 deaths reported in a single week — with three days left in the week.
In addition to Thursday's fatalities, the region reported a substantial drop in active cases, which fell by more than 100 after rising by 72 on Wednesday.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 196 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 15,936.
- 13 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 282.
- 290 new projected inactive cases for a total of 13,199.
- 2,455 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 36, Greene 31, Hancock 0, Hawkins 18, Johnson 7, Sullivan 35, Unicoi 6, Washington 63.
- Active cases by county: Carter 296, Greene 383, Hancock 9, Hawkins 150, Johnson 102, Sullivan 634, Unicoi 126, Washington 755.
Local data analysis
Of the 31 new deaths reported statewide on Thursday, Northeast Tennessee accounted for 41.93% of them — pushing its total since Monday to 34, a new record for deaths reported in a single week, surpassing the previous record of 28. In total, 282 Northeast Tennesseans have lost their lives to the virus, with Washington County reporting the most deaths of all counties in the region.
New deaths were reported in five of the region's counties, with most reported in Washington County. Counties reporting new deaths were: Carter (+1), Greene (+1), Johnson (+3), Sullivan (+3) and Washington (+5) counties. Washington County is now the first county to reach the 70-mark for deaths, while Sullivan County became the second to cross 60.
It's unclear if Johnson County's deaths can be attributed to the prison there, as the Tennessee Department of Correction has not updated its data since Oct. 20.
In addition to Thursday's death toll, the region reported 196 new cases, though testing fell off from Wednesday's record number. Of the 1,095 new tests reported, 17.44% (191) came back positive. Of the counties that reported positive tests, none had a positivity rate below 10%. Unicoi County (19 tests) had the region's highest positive test rate at 42.1%, followed by Carter County's (128 tests) 23.43% positive rate. Sullivan (256) and Washington (300) reported the most new tests, and reported positivity rates of 16.4% and 19.33%, respectively.
With fewer tests leading and a lower new case count, active cases fell sharply, down by 107 from Wednesday's mark of 2,562. Sullivan County reported a drop of 74 active cases, accounting for 69.15% of the region's decrease. Carter (+3) and Johnson (+3) were the only counties to report an increase in active cases.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities fell by 10 on Thursday down to 192, the second consecutive day of decrease. The number of critical care patients (those in intensive care or on ventilators) also dropped on Thursday, though they remain near record levels. As of Thursday morning, 41 (-4) people were in intensive care, while the number of patients on ventilators was at 22 (-2).
Projections from Ballad show that the system is expecting 379 new hospitalizations in the two-week period from Nov. 1-14. In Wednesday's briefing, hospital officials said they're planning for upward of 300 hospitalized patients should hospitalizations continue rising at their current rate.
The region reported 14 new hospitalizations on Thursday, putting it on the precipice of setting a new single-week record for new hospitalizations as well, with 58 reported since Monday. The record for a single week is 59, set back in July.
New hospitalizations were reported in Carter (+6), Hawkins (+1), Sullivan (+4) and Washington (+3) counties.
Schools
Northeast Tennessee reported 32 new cases among school-age children on Thursday, with new cases reported in: Carter (+8), Greene (+2), Hawkins (+2), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+6), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+12) counties.
University School on the campus of East Tennessee State University reported no change in its numbers on Thursday, with two active cases and 14 people in quarantine. The University School dashboard does not differentiate students from staff.
ETSU
ETSU reported a record number of active cases on Thursday, increasing by six to 41 — breaking the previous record of 39 set last week. Since Monday, the university has reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, the third-highest total in a single week since students returned in August. Last week, the university reported 44 new cases, the second-most reported in a week by the university, and the most since students returned.
There were 41 people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those who have tested positive or who are awaiting test results.
Mountain Home VA
Active cases attributed to the Mountain Home VA rose by seven Thursday to 111. Active cases peaked at 120 on Monday, and have see-sawed in the past three days. In total, there were 765 (+15) total cases attributed to the facility, of which 111 (+7) were active and 618 (+8) were inactive. Thirty-six have died.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but the cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,969 new cases for a total of 271,771 since tracking began in March. 255,720 confirmed and 16,051 probable.
- 31 new deaths reported for a total of 3,509.
- 243,492 projected inactive cases.
- 1,502 hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 19,441 new tests for a total of 3.76 million.