Northeast Tennessee reported the fewest new cases since Oct. 16, though it comes as the number of new tests plummeted to its lowest point since Oct. 20. The state reported 547 new tests in the region, more than 1,200 fewer than Monday's total and well-below last week's average of 1,701 new tests per day.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 124 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 13,844.
- 227 total deaths. Six new deaths in Greene (+2), Sullivan (+2) and Washington (+2).
- 258 new projected inactive cases for a total of 11,190.
- 2,427 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 15, Greene 9, Hancock 0, Hawkins 6, Johnson 9, Sullivan 27, Unicoi 12, Washington 46.
- Active cases by county: Carter 194, Greene 332, Hancock 7, Hawkins 167, Johnson 100, Sullivan 853, Unicoi 111, Washington 663.
Local data analysis
New and active cases fell sharply on Tuesday due to a significant drop in testing, which caused the region's positive test rate to jump up to 18.28%. Washington County, despite having nearly the same number of tests as region-leader Sullivan County (149 to 150), had the region's highest positivity rate at 28.85%, followed closely by Unicoi County's 28.57% positivity rate. Unicoi had just 14 new tests.
Sullivan County had the third-highest positivity rate on Tuesday at 19.33%, with Carter County (52 new tests) trailing at 17.3%. Greene (9.18% of 98 tests), Hancock (0% of 2), Hawkins (8.45% of 71) and Johnson (0% of 11) counties had positivity rate's below 10%.
As a result of Tuesday's testing drop, active cases fell by 140 to 2,427 region-wide. Only Johnson (+2) and Unicoi (+1) reported an increase in positive cases.
Despite the drop, Northeast Tennessee extended its streak of consecutive days with more than 100 new cases to 11, tying the record set between July 24 and Aug. 3. During this 11-day streak, only three days were below 200 new cases.
Six new deaths were reported in the region, two each in Greene, Sullivan and Washington counties. Greene County (54) still has the most fatalities, but is trailed closely by Washington (53). Sullivan County has the third most deaths with 46.
Hospitalizations
A day after reporting a record number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalizations, Ballad Health reported a record number of patients in intensive care as it set a new record for COVID-19 inpatients.
As of Tuesday morning, Ballad Health had 169 (+3) COVID-19 patients in its facilities — 33 (+5) in the ICU and 15 (+2) on ventilators. The number of ICU patients is the highest it's ever been, topping the previous record of 29, which has been reached three times — most recently on Friday. Since late September, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ballad's hospitals has risen sharply, up 89.88% since Oct. 1 and at a record level.
The region reported 13 new hospitalizations on Tuesday, the most since Sept. 1. New hospitalizations were reported in Carter (+2), Sullivan (+8), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+2).
School-age children
After setting a record for new cases in the 5-18 age group on Monday, the region reported only 13 new cases on Tuesday in Carter (+2), Sullivan (+2) and Washington (+9).
ETSU
Through two days this week, East Tennessee State University has reported 14 cases of COVID-19, sending its active case count up 13 and back near peak levels reported in late-September. According to the university's dashboard, there are 27 active cases affecting 21 students and six staff — two below the record of 29.
There was also a record 49 people quarantined in ETSU housing — rising by 18 since Monday. That total can include positive cases or those awaiting test results.
The rapid increase is likely due to "more than one" positive cases reported within the university's basketball program, which prompted the entire team to head into quarantine for the second time. The basketball team last had to quarantine at the end of September, which led the university's active case count to hit a record level, along with the number of people quarantined in ETSU housing.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported one new fatality and a record number of active cases on Tuesday, which increased by seven from Monday — eclipsing the 100-mark for the first time.
As of Tuesday, there were 665 (+11) total cases, of which 102 (+7) were active and 530 (+3) were inactive. There have been 33 (+1) deaths.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but the cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,908 new cases for a total of 251,774 since tracking began in March. 238,124 confirmed and 13,650 probable.
- 44 new deaths reported for a total of 3,207.
- 222,348 projected inactive cases.
- 1,223 hospitalizations as of Monday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 16,504 new tests for a total of 3.57 million.
State data analysis
Tennessee's active case count fell by more than 1,200 on Tuesday to 26,219, a drop also attributable to a drop in reporting statewide. Despite this, the state's streak of days with more than 1,000 new cases to 11, the third longest such streak.
Hospitalizations were down again on Tuesday, though again there was a drop in the number of hospitals reporting data. On Tuesday, 101 on the 111 hospitals were reporting numbers, meaning the number of hospitalizations is currently underreported. On Monday, only 94 hospitals reported data, accounting for 1,098 hospitalizations. By Tuesday, 110 hospitals were reporting data, however, sending the number of hospitalizations up past 1,300.