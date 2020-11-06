Northeast Tennessee's active case count plummeted to its lowest point in nearly two week on Friday, dropping by 200 to 2,255 — a downward trend that's coincided with a spike in fatalities regionally, with this week already the deadliest of the pandemic in the region.
In addition to its record number of fatalities, the region has recorded a record number of new hospitalizations since Monday, crossing the 60-mark for the week, a first for the region.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 109 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 16,045.
- 8 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 289.
- 302 new projected inactive cases for a total of 13,501.
- 2,255 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 23, Greene 13, Hancock 2, Hawkins 7, Johnson 3, Sullivan 44, Unicoi 3, Washington 14.
- Active cases by county: Carter 299, Greene 356, Hancock 9, Hawkins 138, Johnson 93, Sullivan 559, Unicoi 119, Washington 682.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee's record week for deaths continued on Friday, with eight new deaths reported across four counties — bringing the week's death toll to 41, 13 more than the previous record set in mid-September. Through six days in November, there have already been 41 reported deaths in the region — more than half of October's total, as well as the record monthly toll of 83 set in September.
New deaths were reported in Greene (+1), Johnson (+1), Unicoi (+3) and Washington (+3) counties. Carter County's death toll was reduced by one, meaning Friday's toll is only a net increase of seven from Thursday.
And while the region's death toll is going up, Northeast Tennessee's active case count is going down — and fast. Since Monday, active cases have fallen by 311 across. he region, a 12% decrease led mostly by Sullivan County. Over the same time frame, Sullivan County's active case count has fallen by 247 (-30.64%). On Friday, active cases decreased in six of the eight counties.
Though the drop in active cases may seem shocking at first, it's not at all unexpected. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, active cases are automatically rolled into the inactive category after two weeks — a change they said was more consistent with the average infectious period of those with the virus than the previous 21-day standard. Northeast Tennessee set a record for new cases in a week two weeks ago, meaning this week would be the week those cases start becoming inactive.
New cases and the region's positive test rate remain high, however, meaning the virus is still spreading throughout the community — despite the drop in active cases.
Speaking of the region's positivity rate, it remained high as well on Friday with fewer than 700 new tests reported. Of the 637 tests reported Friday, 16.48% came back positive, a total of 105. Carter County reported nearly a quarter of the region's positive tests, and had a positivity rate of 56.82% on Friday. Sullivan County reported the most new tests on Friday, and had a positivity rate of 28.47% — the second highest in the region. Washington County, which reported the second most tests (119), had a positive test rate of 9.24%.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health's COVID-19 hospitalizations rose back to 200 on Friday, increasing by eight from Thursday's count — which was the first day with fewer than 200 hospitalizations since Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 41 (+0) were in intensive care and 19 (-3) were on ventilators. There were also seven people awaiting test results.
Also on Friday, Northeast Tennessee set a record for new hospitalizations in a single week, with 63 since Monday. There were five new hospitalizations reported on Friday, which snapped the region's record-tying streak of consecutive days with 10-plus hospitalizations at three.
New hospitalizations were reported in Greene (+1), Sullivan (+2) and Washington (+2) counties.
Schools
Northeast Tennessee reported 17 new cases among school-age children on Friday, with new cases reported in: Carter (+3), Sullivan (+8), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+5) counties.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University reported a five-person increase in its already record-high active case count on Friday, with 36 students and 10 staff currently infected. There were 30 (-11) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those with positive cases or pending tests.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported a three-person decrease in its active case count on Friday, continuing its see-saw pattern over the last several days. In total, there were 768 (+3) total cases attributed to the facility, of which 108 (-3) were active and 624 (+6) were inactive. Thirty-six (+0) have died.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but the cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,373 new cases for a total of 273,144 since tracking began in March. 256,845 confirmed and 16,299 probable.
- 32 new deaths reported for a total of 3,541.
- 246,392 projected inactive cases.
- 1,480 hospitalizations as of Thursday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 11,027 new tests for a total of 3.77 million.
State data analysis:
Tennessee appears on track to also report a record number of deaths this week, with 188 reported since Monday. The toll since Monday is 36 shy of the record for a week, so the state would need to average 18 deaths over the weekend to tie the record. Since Oct. 1, the state has only reported eight such days — not counting Sunday's day of zero reported deaths, which was due to reporting system upgrades.
Much like Northeast Tennessee, the state's active case count is trending downward. The state reported its fewest number of active cases since Oct. 22, and has been trending down or flat since late last month. On Friday, the state's active case count was 23,211, a drop of 1,559 from Thursday.