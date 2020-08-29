Northeast Tennessee added 99 new novel coronavirus infections to its total on Saturday, taking active cases up for the fourth straight day to new record levels.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 99 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 6,312.
- 88 total deaths in the upper eight counties. No new deaths were reported on Saturday.
- 70 new recoveries for a total of 2,873.
- 3,313 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, a net increase of 61 from Friday’s previous record.
- New cases by county: Carter 13, Greene 16, Hancock 1, Hawkins 11, Johnson 2, Sullivan 26, Unicoi 1, Washington 29.
- Active cases by county: Carter 579, Greene 543, Hancock 62, Hawkins 448, Johnson 296, Sullivan 422, Unicoi 131, Washington 832.
- Hospitalizations: 3 net new hospitalizations for a total of 405 since the pandemic began. Two new hospitalizations were reported each in Greene and Sullivan, while Washington’s total was reduced by one.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee saw its active case count rise by 61 on Saturday as the number of current infections in the region remains at a record level. Sullivan County was the only county to report a decrease in active cases, while Washington County saw the largest increase with 24 new active infections. There were 3,313 active infections as of Saturday afternoon, with Washington (832), Carter (579) and Greene (543) all reporting more than 500.
Active cases were up for the fourth straight day, with the region’s trend continuing to move upward, despite fewer new cases per day being reported on average. Since Monday, the region has averaged 80 new cases per day, which is a the lowest since July 13-19 when the region averaged about 78 new cases per day.
Relative to population, the region had an active-case rate of 649.2 per 100,000 people. The rate ranged from a low of 267.7 in Sullivan to a high of 1,664.8 in Johnson. Washington’s rate was 646.9.
No new deaths were reported in the upper eight counties after the region reported its second-largest single-day death toll on Friday with nine new deaths. Since Monday, 16 Northeast Tennesseans have died, seven below the record of 23 recorded last week.
Cases among school-age children
There were eight new cases among children ages 5-18 reported on Friday: Five in Washington County, two in Sullivan County and one in Hawkins County.
Washington County has the most cases with 178, followed by Sullivan (127) and Greene (109) counties.
ETSU
According to East Tennessee State University’s new COVID-19 dashboard, there were nine active cases among students and employees as of 4 p.m. Saturday. Overall, there have been at least 127 cases connected to the university, with 118 recovered. There were 10 people in isolation in on-campus housing.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported two new fatalities on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed Mountain Home to 11. As of Saturday at 4 p.m., Mountain Home had 342 total cases, though only 51 were active.
Active cases have been trending down in recent days, but Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,465 new cases for a total of 152,280 since tracking began in March. 148,681 confirmed and 3,599 probable.
- 24 new deaths reported for a total of 1,725.
- 66 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,817 over the course of the pandemic.
- 21,391 new tests for a total of 2.17 million.
- 786 new recoveries for a total of 114,099.
Analysis
For the sixth straight day, there were more than 20 new COVID-19 fatalities in the state, pushing the weekly toll to 158 — the second-deadliest week of the pandemic.
The state reported more than 1,000 new infections for the fourth straight day, but barring a massive new case count on Sunday, this week will be sixth straight week of decrease in new cases. Active cases in the state increased on Saturday, but the the state’s active case count still remained on a downward trend.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.