This is the completed Phase I of the East Tennessee Recreation Park, with 19 units. The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission gave site plan approval for Phase II on Thursday night. The plan includes 15 new units.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission considered several items of business during its monthly meeting on Thursday, including the second phase of a recreational vehicle park in the Watauga Industrial Park and approval of future plans for the Covered Bridge Park that will be financed by a state grant.
The planners unanimously gave site plan approval for Phase II of the East Tennessee Recreation Park Phase II, located at 103 Smoky Mountain Place on a parcel in the industrial park that already includes the East Tennessee Sports Complex. Phase I of the RV park was approved several years ago and is located on the south side of the property. That portion includes 19 sites in a gated compound, full hookups, a bath house, a common playground and softball and baseball field.
Phase II will be on the north side of the property and will include 15 rentable spaces for RVs, campers and motorhomes. It will also include a shower house and mini storage building.
The planners also gave unanimous approval to the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department plan for renovations to the Covered Bridge Park. This plan is the result of the city receiving a $625,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Local Parks and Recreation Fund. The grant requires a local match of $500,000.
As a requirement of the grant, the city is required to bring the renovation plan before the Planning Commission for approval. The plan includes the construction of a pavilion and restroom facility, a picnic area, a parking area, a new main entrance to the park, fencing, trees and landscaping improvements, new park lighting, berm seating, new paths and sidewalks, and other amenities to include picnic tables, trash cans and benches.
The planners deferred action on a request to rezone a small parcel on Williams Avenue from medium density residential (R-2) to arterial business (B-2). Much of the property in the area, which is close to West Elk Avenue, is zoned for business, but the planners preferred to rezone the whole block rather than just one parcel in the block. The delay will allow the planning staff to contact the other residents of the block to get their preferences for rezoning. The reason given for requesting the rezone was that it would increase property values in this growing section of the city which is close to the recently approved tax increment financing district.
The planners denied a plat approval for property near Community First Bank on South Riverside Drive because it would require a variance in the minimum size of a lot for building a residence.