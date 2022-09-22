Covered Bridge Days

Big Daddy Weave performed as part of the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The biggest festival of the year in Elizabethton got off to an early start on Wednesday evening with the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff, held at the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School.

Wednesday’s concert was one of two that will be held on the days immediately before Covered Bridge Days takes place in downtown Elizabethton, around the Covered Bridge.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you