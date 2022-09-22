ELIZABETHTON — The biggest festival of the year in Elizabethton got off to an early start on Wednesday evening with the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff, held at the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School.
Wednesday’s concert was one of two that will be held on the days immediately before Covered Bridge Days takes place in downtown Elizabethton, around the Covered Bridge.
The weather was perfect for the concert and the crowd was enthusiastic for the start of many events scheduled around town for the rest of the week.
The crowd filled up most of the football field and most of the south grandstands for Wednesday’s concert, which featured Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave.
Tonight’s Covered Bridge Kickoff will feature country music and begins at 7 with a special performance by Carson Peters, Elizabethton’s favorite son and recent graduate of Elizabethton High School.
The rest of the evening will feature performances by Kip Moore and Dylan Scott. Moore is responsible for hits like “She’s Mine,” “Somethin’ bout a Truck,” “Beer Money,” “Last Shot” and “Pretty Girl.” Scott is known for his songs like “My Girl,” “New Truck,” “Can’t Have Mine” and “Hooked.”
Tickets are still available for tonight’s concert and may be purchased online at coveredbridgedays.org. or at etix.com. Ticket prices range from $20 to $70.
There will be plenty of free music this weekend with the Covered Bridge Days, topped by Ricky Skaggs at 8 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Covered Bridge Days fireworks show. Covered Bridge Days runs from Friday through Sunday.
But there are even more things to do in Elizabethton this weekend. This is the climax week of the year at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park for the historical reenactments and remembrance of the region’s remarkable beginning.
The Gathering of the Overmountain Men to mark the 1780 mustering of frontier militia at Sycamore Shoals to march over the Blue Ridge and defeat a British loyalist force commanded by Major Patrick Ferguson on top of King’s Mountain will take place. Reeenactors from around the region and from the Overmountain Victory Trail Association will reenact the memorable crossing of the Watauga River at 2 p.m. on Sunday.