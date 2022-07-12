ELIZABETHTON — The rock and roll cover band From the Edge will be the featured group for this Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam concert.
“We are very excited to have the awesome local band with us Saturday night,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
The band includes members from East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The band plays all types of venues from pubs to parties to weddings and festivals. It provides an eclectic mix of Southern rock and country to favorite oldies. The band lists its influences as Journey, Fleetwood Mac, Prince, 80’s hair bands, Pretenders and Bryan Adams.
“Come on down to Covered Bridge Park Saturday night at 7 p.m.,” Nanney said. “Bring your lawn chair and sit back and enjoy a fantastic free concert.”