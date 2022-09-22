Covered Bridge Days

Workers from the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department put up the welcome sign for the Covered Bridge Days, which runs from now through Sunday.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual festival in Elizabethton has started and will continue through Sunday with lots of free live music and entertainment, lots of festival-style food, arts and crafts vendors, fun things for children, and other activities.

The festival kicks off today at 11 a.m. with arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and Kids Island activities.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

