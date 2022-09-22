ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual festival in Elizabethton has started and will continue through Sunday with lots of free live music and entertainment, lots of festival-style food, arts and crafts vendors, fun things for children, and other activities.
The festival kicks off today at 11 a.m. with arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and Kids Island activities.
There will be 13 food vendors serving up a wide variety of food. The include: Max Dogs, Tin Can Diner, Alf’s Kettlecorn, Appalachian Ice, Hungarian Sausage King, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Hound Dogs, Lakeo Steakhouse of Japan, Diggy Donuts, Kelley’s Concessions, Allison’s Concessions and Rico’s Pizza.
There will be lots to do at Kids Island, known the rest of the year as Edwards Island Park. Children can enjoy inflatable rides from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Rotary Park Pavilion will host Interactive Storybook from 1-2 p.m. Friday. Children will get to meet with characters of storybooks while listening as the pages come alive.
There will be foam parties at Edward’s Island on Friday from 2-3 p.m., 4-5 p.m., 6-7 p.m.; on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m., 2-3 p.m., 4-5 p.m., 6-7 p.m.; and on Sunday from 1-2 p.m., 3-4 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Children can cool off and have fund during the foam party located beside Rotary Pavilion. Be aware that clothes and shoes may get wet.
Rotary Pavilion is also the location for the magic shows on Friday at 3-4 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. and on Sunday from 4-5 p.m.
There will be several character meet and greets. They begin on Saturday from 10-10:30 a.m. with Blues Clues, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. with Sesame Street characters, and from 11-11:30 a.m. with Pooh and Friends, and an interactive character meet and greet with The Bad Guys and Spongebob Squarepants from 5-6 p.m. The last character meet and greet will be with Mickey and Friends on Sunday from 2-3 p.m.
The free entertainment will be at the Covered Bridge Stage and will begin on Friday at 6 p.m. with Tim Decker and Tennessee River. That band will be followed on Friday evening with The Grascals at 8 p.m.
There will be a whole day of free entertainment on the Covered Bridge Stage on Saturday. The schedule is:
Noon: Downtown Country;
2:15 p.m.: Bullseye Band;
5:15 p.m.: Songs of the South;
8 p.m.: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
There will also be live music at the Main Street Block Party on the 3rd Block of Downtown Elk Avenue, with Riverside Taphouse hosting a beer garden throughout the street from 4-9 p.m. Those 21 and over may purchase a wristband for $5 to enjoy alcoholic beverages on the street throughout the block party. There will also be downtown merchant vendor booths set up. The Block Party live music kicks off at 4 p.m. with Monday Night Social, followed by Trivia with Budds at 5 p.m. and finally closing out the night with Florencia.
Pageants and dancing will be on the East Elk Avenue Bridge on Saturday. The schedule:
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Miss & Mr. Covered Bridge Days;
1:30-2 p.m.: Appalachian Irish Dance Co.;
2:30-3 p.m.: Covered Bridge Cloggers;
3:30-4 p.m.: Watts Dance Studio;
4:40-5 p.m. East Tennessee Ballet Academy.
The Covered Bridge Days Fireworks Show will be on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.
The Elizabethton Youth and Business Fair will be held at Edwards Island Park on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
The last events at the Covered Bridge Stage will begin at 2:30 p.m. with One Church Worship. The final performance of the event will by by The Isaacs at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.