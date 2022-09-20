ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for concerts Wednesday and Thursday for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff.
Wednesday's performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Crowder is a three-time Grammy nominee, with over 3 million albums sold. He’s currently on the Milk & Honey tour, named after his latest album, which includes the new hit single “Good God Almighty.” Big Daddy Weave is responsible for hits like “My Story,” “Redeemed,” and “The Only Name (Yours Will Be).”
Thursday night's performances will be by country music artists. The concert will include a special performance at 7 by favorite son and recent Elizabethton High School graduate Carson Peters, followed by Kip Moore and Dylan Scott. Moore is responsible for hits like “She’s Mine,” “Somethin’ Bout a Truck,” “Beer Money,” “Last Shot,” and “Pretty Girl.” Scott's songs include “My Girl,” “New Truck,” “Can’t Have Mine,” and “Hooked.”
Elizabethton Purchasing Director Greg Workman has been promoting the events for the city and said good tickets are still available. Tickets can be purchased on the city’s website at coveredbridgedays.org. Tickets can also be purchased at etix.com. Tickets are $25 to $50 for Wednesday, $20 to $70 for Thursday, and a two-day pass is $50 to $120. Workman said walkup tickets are also available.
Parking shouldn’t be a major problem, since the stadium frequently has beg crowds for the Elizabethton Cyclone football games. Workman said there will be shuttle rides for those who do park a rather long distance from the stadium.
Many city employees worked all day on Tuesday getting things set up and changing Citizens Bank Stadium from a football field into a concert site. The stage was a late arrival. The truck bringing it from Charlotte, North Carolina, sustained a cut fuel line at Sams Gap and was delayed for several hours until repairs could be made.
Once the truck and stage arrived, crews quickly went to work making a plywood track for the truck to negotiate to the right spot without damaging the artificial turf.