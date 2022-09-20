Elizabethton Covered Bridge Days Kickoff

Sitting right on the 50-yard line at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School is the stage for the two nights of concerts on Wednesday and Thursday for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for concerts Wednesday and Thursday for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff.

Wednesday's performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you