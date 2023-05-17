ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Amateur has been one of the top local golf tournaments for the past 28 years. It isn’t going to make it to 29, at least not this year.
Officials canceled the tournament Wednesday, citing the deteriorating conditions at Elizabethton Golf Course.
“It’s disappointing,” said Mike Matheson, who has been the tournament director for the past 27 years. “It’s been a big tournament. I’ve said since I started running it, it’s about the players. It’s about the people, the crew that I had that helped me. People took pride in our tournament. This is just disappointing.”
The East Tennessee Amateur had been scheduled for June 23-25.
The tournament, which has been known in recent years as the William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur in honor of its longtime benefactor, had become the most popular tournament in the area with full fields and low scoring. The biggest field it ever boasted was 175 players, with 75 of those competing in the Championship Division. Players came from all over Tennessee and several other states to compete.
Jackson Skeen won last year’s championship with an eight-under-par 64 score in the final round.
Bill Greene, whose Carter County Bank is the tournament’s sponsor, announced the decision to cancel the event Wednesday morning after a meeting of tournament officials at the golf course.
“Personally, it’s massively disappointing,” Greene said. “This has been leading up to this cancellation for years. There’s nothing new about this. There’s no surprise to anyone about what is happening.”
The course is technically a municipal course, but the city of Elizabethton contracts an out-of-state management company to run it. The facility has gone through several pros and general managers and even more course superintendents in recent years. Most recently, general manager and pro Stephen Wilson resigned to take a position at Johnson City Country Club.
A vocal group of Elizabethton members had been complaining about the overall conditions and management of the course, and now it is all coming to a head.
There are hopes that this will be a one-year hiatus for the tournament, depending on who is running the club next year and the future condition of the course.
“I would be delighted if things would get worked out to have a tournament next year,” Greene said. “I think it’s all going to boil down to if the city of Elizabethton wants to spend the money to do it. If they aren’t, then it won’t happen.”
The tournament had been a points event for the Tennessee Golf Association’s player of the year award, but was most likely going to lose that designation this year. Greene, a former three-time president of the TGA, said the organization cited the condition of the course’s cart paths as a potential danger to the competitors, in addition to the general playing conditions.
“Quite frankly, as you know, I’ve been around golf all my life,” Greene said. “And this would be an embarrassment to me personally. Plus it would be an embarrassment to the Tennessee Golf Association. We’re a high performing group in this country and we just don’t accept second class.”