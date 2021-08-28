Washington County commissioners will appoint an interim sheriff to serve the remainder of retiring Sheriff Ed Graybeal’s elected term.
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said he will meet with county Attorney Allyson Wilkinson this week to discuss notification of the vacancy and setting the board’s time frame for filling the position. Matherly said state law requires the commission to fill the vacancy within 120 days.
The chairman said officials with University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service have suggested it might be November before commissioners can appoint an interim sheriff.
Graybeal announced Thursday he is retiring from office on Sept. 1. Commissioners are required to name an interim sheriff to serve in the post until the voters go to the polls on Aug. 4, 2022, to elect a new sheriff.
Candidates for sheriff and other county offices will begin picking up their qualifying papers on Dec. 20. The deadline for qualifying to run in the March 3 primary is Feb. 17.
Matherly said the credentials required by the state to qualify as a candidate for sheriff are the same as those needed to be appointed interim sheriff. He said the list of requirements is lengthy and includes the applicant being at least 25 years old, a resident and voter of Washington County for at least a year and having a high school diploma or equivalent degree.
In addition to having at least three years experience and the necessary training and certification in law enforcement, candidates for sheriff must be fingerprinted and undergo a criminal background check.
They must also be certified by a Tennessee licensed health care provider qualified in the psychiatric or psychological fields as being free of any mental disorder, as set forth in the current edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
Most importantly, Matherly said candidates must file an application affirming their qualifications with the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. He said POST will review the credentials of each of the candidates and report back to the County Commission with the names of those who meet the eligibility requirements.
“How long that process will take is one of the things we will have to determine,” Matherly said.
In a letter announcing his retirement plans to county leaders last week, Graybeal wrote: “I would respectfully request the commission’s consideration of appointing Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen to serve the remainder of my term. Chief Laitinen is more than qualified to serve in my absence and will allow for a smooth transition until the voters decide who they want to serve as their next sheriff.”