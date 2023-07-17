Correction Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday's article on the Wilbur Dam Road Bridge replacement incorrectly identified the Tennessee Valley Authority bridge project engineer. The engineer is Ben Byard. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Engineering Law Legislation Latest Videos Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Washington County officials make plans for a 'wild' election year Carter County Commission approves funding for outside agencies, elects Roan Mountain constables Update: JCPD’s practices in handling of sexual assault cases inadequate, investigation finds Washington County Schools update board of education policies on school safety, more Unicoi BMA votes to replace Bogart-Bowman cabin roof, gives money to animal shelter Science Hill High School, Topper Academy welcome two new administrators ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.