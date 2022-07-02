In Saturday's story on the First Friday event in downtown Elizabethton, the name of a band was misspelled. The correct spelling of the band's name is I Am Revenant.
featured
Correction
John Thompson
Reporter
John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipe Video
ON AIR
Most Popular
-
Little League teams moving on to state tournaments
-
July 4th celebrations happening all over the Tri-Cities
-
Whistleblower group to represent former prosecutor calling for investigation of JCPD
-
Lawsuit: Prosecutor fired after complaining Johnson City police mishandled rape case
-
Downtown Elizabethton will have busy holiday weekend