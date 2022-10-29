Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remain a mystery.
Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which owns the building, the entity that manages the building and the city have been working to determine the cause and met for an hour last week to discuss the issue. As it continues to leak, it becomes a more pressing issue for the JCDA, which discussed the leak at its regular meeting on Friday.
JCDA Chair Hank Carr said Friday that it’s a “significant concern.”
“It’s just got us baffled at this point about where it’s going,” Carr said, “and we continue to see fluctuations — it isn’t a steady outflow of water, it’s significant fluctuations in three-to-four day periods, and it doesn’t follow any trends that we would expect to see. We don’t know yet.”
Carr said they’re going back and reviewing recent modifications and upgrades they’ve made to the building to see if “we’ve contributed to this through unintended consequences of good decisions.”
“It’s all hands on deck to figure it out,” Carr said.
Sevier Center gets a new manager
Members of the JCDA’s board were introduced to the Sevier Center’s new general manager, Susan Charlton, who took over the job on Thursday.
Charlton said she has more than two decades experience in property management and said she was excited to begin at the Sevier Center.
“It’s going to be a challenge, and I’m looking forward to that,” Charlton said.
More funding on the way
The JCDA is expecting to begin receiving increased funding from the “mark-up-to-market” rent adjustment for the Sevier Center early next month, with payments retroactive to August.
The cost of the increase will be paid through subsidy payments from the public housing agency that provides residents with rental assistance. Residents’ rents will continue to be based off income, and the increase will not affect them. The increase represents a 78% jump in rent prices for a studio apartment and a 65% increase for a one-bedroom apartment.
It’ll give the JCDA an additional $754,000 in funding each year.
