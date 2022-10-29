John Sevier Center incidents don't always involve residents

The John Sevier Center. 

 Johnson City Press

Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remain a mystery.

Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which owns the building, the entity that manages the building and the city have been working to determine the cause and met for an hour last week to discuss the issue. As it continues to leak, it becomes a more pressing issue for the JCDA, which discussed the leak at its regular meeting on Friday.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you