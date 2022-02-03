A pollinator garden, a fishing dock, playgrounds, a dog park and plenty of green space and walking trails.
Those are just some of the options Johnson City commissioners saw Thursday for a new park at the former Keefauver Farm, a roughly 50-acre property at the corner of Hales Chapel Road and Shadden Road that the city bought for $1.4 million in 2009.
In October, commissioners hired McGill Associates to develop a master plan for the park, and on Thursday, the firm presented three concepts derived from public feedback gathered at two meetings and with an online survey.
City commissioners expect to offer their input during a work session in the near future, which will help the consultant refine the ideas into a master plan. The final document could include characteristics from all three options.
“These aren’t the only concepts,” James Ford, a recreation planner with McGill Associates, told commissioners. “While you might pick one of these concepts, I think you may like certain elements of each that could culminate into a final concept.”
People who attended the city’s public input meetings, Ford said, prioritized the inclusion of hiking trails, restroom facilities, picnic pavilions, paved paths and features that take advantage of the property’s existing stream and pond.
The online survey garnered responses from 930 people who also identified preferred amenities from a list of options. Walking trails, open green space, bicycle trails and an inclusive natural playground were among the top choices. Respondents also identified disc golf, picnic shelters, environmental education and a dog park as priorities.
The three concepts commissioners reviewed Thursday all include paved walking trails, open space, playgrounds, pavilions, at least one dock on the pond and more than 100 parking spaces.
There are, however, differences in the details.
The first concept includes a dog park, disc golf, a pollinator garden, natural and paved trails that wind through the wooded area at the back of the property, and plenty of play space, including an interactive area where kids would be able to play in the stream.
The second concept retains the natural trail in the back of the property but includes an outdoor amphitheater near Hales Chapel Road and pavilions that the city could use for a farmers market. The design also includes an orchard, an outdoor classroom, a trellis walkway and an educational garden. Concept two does not have a dog park.
The third concept, meanwhile, combines elements from the first two designs. It has fitness stations, a dog park, a barn for classes and a “demonstration farmyard.”
Ford said planners developed the concepts with a focus on several overarching themes: The history of the area, the past agricultural use of the land, the existing natural features and the surrounding community.
“We know the area’s growing,” he said.
In early 2020, the city conveyed two acres of the property, including the original farmhouse, to the Boones Creek Historical Trust, a group dedicated to preserving the history of the Boones Creek area.
The organization has turned the front part of the house into a small museum and uses the upstairs as an archive. They also recently constructed an opry barn on their land.
Commissioner Jenny Brock noted that the second option in particular bunches many of the proposed park amenities close to the Boones Creek Historical Trust.
“Some of my concerns, a little bit, is that we don’t encroach on what they’re doing there with a lot of noise and playgrounds and that sort of thing ...,” Brock said. “We want to respect what they’re doing there.”
Mayor Joe Wise echoed Brock’s concern about crowding out the Historical Trust.
“But at the same time I would recognize that there’s a distinct possibility that the public investment in the 50-some acres that we own could ... favorably augment what they’re doing, too,” he said.
“I think there is some value to theming it,” he added. “I think this needs to feel rural and agrarian. I mean, it still needs to look like a farm on some level once it’s done so all those other elements make sense.”
Lilly Hensley, president of the Boones Creek Historical Trust, attended the meeting Thursday with members of the organization. She expects the park will complement the activities of the historic trust while also drawing families and neighbors to the area.
She liked the inclusion of picnic areas, pavilions and walking trails. Hensley confirmed that retaining the farm-like atmosphere of the property is an important part of the design process.
“I think this corporation did just a beautiful job of trying to put together the agriculture and the concept of the country,” Hensley said, “and with what we’re doing and what they want to do, it’s ideal.”