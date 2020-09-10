The State of Franklin chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host their seventh annual bell-ringing event in honor of Constitution Week in Jonesborough this Sunday.
The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hill School, 214 E. Sabine Drive in Jonesborough across from the library. In addition to the bell ringing, there will also be a historical program about the history of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Other groups participating in Sunday’s event will be the Kings Mountain NSDAR, the town of Jonesborough, Fort Watauga Society of Children of the American Revolution and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.
Celebrations will take place throughout the week of Sept. 17-23, and can be found on the Heritage Alliance’s social media platforms.
The event will follow guidelines for social distancing and face coverings.
Organizers ask that people bring their own chairs and bells to ring.