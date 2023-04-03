ROAN MOUNTAIN — A small but very important parcel of land in the Roan Highlands has been acquired by the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, a nonprofit land trust conserving land and water resources in the mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina.

The conservancy has announced that it has purchased 52 acres at Toms Branch, just north of Carvers Gap, off Tenn. Highway 143. The property adjoins the Cherokee National Forest and is highly visible to hikers on the Appalachian Trail at Round Bald and Jane Bald. The tract’s location and water quality in Toms Branch, a tributary of the Doe River, made it a conservation priority for SAHC, the U.S. Forest Service and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.

