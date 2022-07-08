ELIZABETHTON — Taylor Condry’s first experience with the care and skill of nurses came early in her life. She was a premature baby 19 years ago. Now she is all grown up and is preparing continue the nursing tradition she experienced in a hospital intensive care unit, surrounded by love and affection from her care givers. She said survival odds at the time were against her. However, she is proof today that she was victorious.
Condry is a candidate for graduation on Aug. 11, when she will receive a licensed practical nurse diploma from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton after completing the 12-month program of study.
“I want to continue my education and become a registered nurse and eventually an obstetric nurse,” Condry said.
To help her accomplish her goal, she has been selected to receive the $1,000 Hassie Murray Perryman Academic Scholarship. Perryman was a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Elizabethton. The hospital was a four-story building at 301 S. Watauga Ave. Today, the building is a part of Ivy Hall Nursing Home.
The Perryman scholarship carries on Perryman’s legacy of encouraging others and helping those in need who work to improve their circumstances.