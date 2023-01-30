featured breaking "Condition upset" injures five at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com Kayla Hackney Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jan 30, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An incident at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin left five employees injured on Monday morning, according to a press release from the company.The release states that a “condition upset” happened during “routine inventory activities.”Three employees were treated for injuries on site and released while two more employees were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.The release states that there was no impact to the public, the facility or the environment as a result of the incident. Latest Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals Transportation Nuclear Fuel Services Nfs Erwin Accident Incident Condition Upset Injury Journalism Trade Kayla Hackney Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Kayla Hackney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR