ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee reached a major decision during its meeting Tuesday evening to replace the windows and guttering of the Carter County Courthouse.
The committee unanimously approved the plans for the $1.1 million project and sent the plans to the Budget Committee for approval. The Budget Committee will meet Monday.
The project has been discussed by the County Commission for several years, and plans and estimates have been done, but no action had been taken. During Tuesday’s meeting, newly elected committee Chairman Daniel McInturff discussed the outstanding projects on which no action was taken by the previous commission. Those included the much bigger project of renovating the old Carter County Jail and sheriff’s office and making the second floor of that building usable again. McInturff also told the committee about the Sluder property in the Little Milligan area, which was given to the county with the understanding that the property would be developed for community benefit.
McInturff told the committee some of the history and details of these projects and asked the members to study the matters and be prepared at future meetings to discuss what should be done.
The committee continued talking about the courthouse project and Mayor Patty Woodby discussed the project in more detail. She said the window and gutter replacements were needed because water was already getting into sections of the courthouse walls. She said the problem was especially bad in the chancellor’s office. Woodby said the need for the project was discussed by the committee for several years. The most current recommendation was made by Shaw & Shanks Architects of Johnson City, with the preliminary project budget provided in October 2021. It was revised this past June.
Shaw & Shanks estimated the project would cost $1,127,500. That would include the replacement of all 113 exterior windows on the courthouse at an estimated cost of $794,750. Woodby said there are many different styles and sizes of windows on the many sections of the courthouse. The replacement of the metal gutter and cornice trim is estimated to cost $226,160. That does not include guttering for the 1986 and 1997 additions.
Woodby said the replacement of the windows should significantly reduce the electric and heating bill for the courthouse. She said some of the windows, such as the one in the mayor’s anteroom, have very bad drafts.
Woodby said she considered the Carter County Courthouse as one of the most attractive ones in the region and steps should be taken to prevent deterioration to it.
On the old jail, Woodby told the committee it is “in very bad shape.” She said that before moving forward on that project, she wanted to meet with newly elected Sheriff Mike Fraley to get his input on what should be done. She also wants the Building and Grounds Committee to take a tour of the facility to get a clear picture of the need.
Woodby said the entire second floor, where the old jail is located, is unused and will need major renovation, including removing all of the steel cells. The current plans are to move the sheriff’s department offices from the first floor to the second floor. The first floor would then be used to house the county historical archives.
McInturff said state law requires that some of these county records must be kept forever. Woodby said many people have an interest in searching the old records. One of the chief reasons is for genealogical research. Some of the funding for the project will come from a special fee assessed to court costs paid by litigants and defendants.
Woodby said the county has been discussing the project for a several years and said “it is something we are going to have to address.”
In all, four newly reestablished committees met on Tuesday evening and selected chairs and vice chairs. The Building and Grounds Committee elected McInturff as chair and Todd Smith as vice chair. The Rules and By-Laws Committee chose Thomas Proffitt as chair and Angie Odom as vice chair. The Law Enforcement Committee chose Lisa Childress as chair and Jerry Proffitt as vice chair. The Health and Welfare Committee chose Nick Holder as chair and Thomas Proffitt as vice chair.
Woodby also informed the Health and Welfare Committee on correspondence she received from the U.S. Board of Geographic Names seeking to change the name of a community in Roan Mountain from its current Squawberry. The board proposed changing the name to Partidgeberry.
“What right does the federal government have to come in and make changes in our community,” Woodby said. “It is absurd and no one should act on it.” The committee voted unanimously to ask County Attorney Josh Hardin to draw up a resolution opposing the request from the federal board.