Carter County Commission

Daniel McInturff, chair of the Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee reached a major decision during its meeting Tuesday evening to replace the windows and guttering of the Carter County Courthouse.

The committee unanimously approved the plans for the $1.1 million project and sent the plans to the Budget Committee for approval. The Budget Committee will meet Monday.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video