Northeast Tennessee lawmakers will serve as chairmen of three key committees of the state Senate.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, returns as chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. He will also serve as a member of the Senate’s Education and Government Operations committees in the state’s 113th General Assembly.
Crowe represents the 3rd District, which covers Carter, Johnson and Washington counties.
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, has named state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, as chairman of the Senate Education Committee. Lundberg, who represents the 4th District made up of Hawkins and Sullivan counties, will also serve as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
State Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown, will chair the Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. He has also been tapped to serve on the Senate’s Commerce and Labor and Ethics committees.
Southerland represents the 9th District, which covers Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Sevier and Unicoi counties.
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, has also made House committee assignments for the new session of the General Assembly. Among them are:
• State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, will serve as vice chairman of the House Calendar and Rules Committee. Hicks, who represents the 6th District of Washington County, will serve on the Education Instruction, Health and Transportation standing committees, as well as and their subcommittees.
• State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, will serve as a member of the House Commerce, Local Government and State Government committees. Alexander, who represents the 7th District of Washington County, will also serve on the Commerce subcommittee on business and utilities, the cities subcommittee of Local Government and the public service subcommittee of State Government.
• State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, will serve on the Criminal Justice, Finance and Transportation committees. Campbell, who represents the 3rd District covering all of Johnson and parts of Carter and Hawkins counties, will also serve on the Criminal Justice and Finance subcommittees.
• State Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, will serve as a member of the Finance and Health committees. He will also serve on the Finance subcommittee and as chair of the Health subcommittee. Hawk represents the 5th District of Greene County.
• State Rep. John Holsclaw, R-Elizabethton, will serve on the Commerce, Local Government and State Government committees. Holsclaw, who represents the 4th District covering Unicoi and Carter counties, will also serve as chairman of the departments and agencies subcommittee of State Government. He is also a member of the business and utilities subcommittee of Commerce and the cities subcommittee of Local Government.
• State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, will serve as chairman of the House Criminal Justice Committee. He will also serve as a member of Agriculture and the Calendar and Rules committees, as well as the Agriculture and Criminal Justice subcommittees. Hulsey represents the 2nd District of Sullivan County.