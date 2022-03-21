ELIZABETHTON — Carter County is beginning some big celebrations, starting next month. On Monday evening, the County Commission approved a resolution commemorating the 250th anniversary of the formation of the Watauga Association and the recognition of April 9 as Watauga Association Day.
On hand to tell the commission about the significance of the anniversary was Chad Bogart, museum curator at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. He told the commissioners this is just the first of a long series of events that will be celebrated as their 250th anniversary is commemorated, going all the way up to the Gathering of the Overmountain Men on the march to the Battle of Kings Mountain. That anniversary would take place in 2030.
But Bogart saw a special significance to the Watauga Association, which began in the spring of 1772, with members meeting under a large sycamore tree by the Doe River in what is now Elizabethton. There, they drafted articles of governance for the Watauga Association and later negotiated a land lease and purchase with the Cherokee, formed a court and a militia, and organized the defense of the settlement. He said this early example of democracy on the frontier ”really puts us on the map.” Theodore Roosevelt agreed. In his book “The Winning of the West,” Roosevelt wrote the Watauga settlers were the “first men of American birth to establish a free and independent community on the continent.”
Bogart invited everyone to a special celebration on April 9 at the state park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., to celebrate the 250th anniversary.
In other matters, the commission voted down a resolution that would have asked the state legislature to repeal the state sales tax on groceries and place a temporary moratorium on the state portion of sales tax on gasoline and motor fuel. Several commissioners expressed their desire to help those who have suffered from the recent spike in inflation, but felt this measure would not help. Only four commissioners, Robert Acuff, Randall Jenkins, Sonja Culler and Thomas Proffitt, voted for the resolution.
The Commission also heard from Director of Schools Tracy McAbee about the plans for an expansion of Hunter Elementary School to 950 students. The school currently has around 440. Commissioner Mark Blevins asked about the timetable for the project. McAbee said the project went out for bids on Friday and bid openings will take place on April 19.
Commissioners asked several detailed questions about plans to close other schools once the Hunter project is completed. McAbee said that would be a decision of the school board. The schools that could lose students to the expansion include Unaka Elementary, Keenburg and Valley Forge.
Commissioners also asked about the sewerage plans for the school. The commissioners were told that the city of Elizabethton will not commit the school to the city’s sewer line, which ends at the Fidelitone building in the Watauga Industrial Park. Instead, the plans call for a pressurized sewer system, similar to what was installed in the Cloudland Elementary School and has worked well for 15 years.
The commissioners also asked about the new gymnasium for the school and were told that seating capacity will be 1,100. That will make the school eligible to host tournaments.
Commissioner Brad Johnson said he will be interested in seeing how the bids come in, suspecting the cost will be much more the $20 million.
The Commission also honored the life of Clifford Peters, who served as the first chief of the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department from the time of its founding in 1970. He continued to serve as chief for the next 31 years, becoming a mentor and many times a father figure to the young men who joined the department. Peters died on Feb. 9, 2020.