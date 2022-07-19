NETAR

NETAR has been providing professional real estate services to the region for over 50 years.

 Sarah Owens

The mid-year growth rate for the local commercial real estate market is up 13.4% from the previous year.

While June’s transactions were lower than May’s total, the market is still showing a 50% improvement of year-over-year and six-month trend gains.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

