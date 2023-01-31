Stargazers in the area may see a faint greenish glow in the night sky this week.
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will reach perigee, its closest point to Earth, on Feb. 1.
The comet was first discovered in March of 2022 by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility, according to NASA. Since then, the comet has brightened significantly as it moves through the solar system.
As it reached perihelion, its closest point to the Sun, on Jan. 12, the comet is said to be viewable by the naked eye. However, Gary Henson, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at East Tennessee State University, notes that the comet may be barely visible and suggests a pair of binoculars or a low powered telescope to get a better look.
He also says a dark night sky with minimal light pollution would make the best viewing environment. Henson suggests a place like the overlook near mile marker seven on Interstate 26 on the way to Asheville, N.C.
The comet should be its brightest during the first week of February and appear as a faint greenish glow in the northern sky near the star Capella. Using a star map or app may be the best bet to find and track it if you're unfamiliar with constellations.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.
