Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF)

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was captured in a telescopic image from a dark sky location at June Lake, Cali. on Friday at 2 a.m.

 Contributed: Dan Bartlett

Stargazers in the area may see a faint greenish glow in the night sky this week.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will reach perigee, its closest point to Earth, on Feb. 1.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

