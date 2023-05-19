ELIZABETHTON — There will be a new leader of the Carter County Highway Department on June 1. Superintendent Roger Colbaugh has announced that he will be retiring from the posMay 31.
It will be the second time he has retired. He spent his first career with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. After he retired from TDOT, Colbaugh, a native Carter Countian, felt the urge to return to public service when he was elected as superintendent of the Highway Department upon the retirement of Jack Perkins. Colbaugh was reelected in 2018 and in 2022.
Colbuagh was well respected in the county for the way the department maintained the roads during his tenure and quickly reopened roads after heavy snows and rainstorms. Colbaugh was also respected for his leadership in replacing several old bridges.
While Colbaugh headed the department, he had selected Shannon Burchett to be his assistant superintendent. Burchett has extensive knowledge in the department. He has been working in the department since Roy H. Taylor hired him 30 years ago. He said his first job was driving a dump truck during the construction of the current Highway Department headquarters and garage.
Carter County Attorney Josh Hardin said that according to state law, the assistant superintendent automatically assumes the role of interim superintendent when the superintendent retires. Hardin said Burchett will continue to serve in that role until the Carter County Commission selects the interim superintendent until the next general election. The commission has 120 days in which to make the selection.
Hardin said the next general election is scheduled for August 2024. There could be a primary for the position prior to the general election.
Hardin also said that the highway superintendent is one of the elected positions that require the candidate to have qualifications. He said the Tennessee Highway Officials Certification Board must certify all candidates prior to the their names being placed on the ballot.
“Anyone interested in being a candidate for the position may pick up a certification packet at the Carter County Election Commission,” Hardin said. The packet includes an application for certification that the candidate must fill out and return to the board for review. The application includes four options that would meet the state law on qualifications of chief administrative officer of a county highway department. The options are:
• Being a graduate of an accredited school of engineering and having been licensed to practice engineering in Tennessee or by the Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners;
• Being a graduate of an accredited school of engineering and have at least two years’ experience in highway construction or maintenance;
• Holding a high school diploma or general equivalency diploma and have at least four years’ experience in a supervisory capacity in highway construction or maintenance;
• Having a combination of education and experience equivalent to the first two options.