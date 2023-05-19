ELIZABETHTON — There will be a new leader of the Carter County Highway Department on June 1. Superintendent Roger Colbaugh has announced that he will be retiring from the posMay 31.

It will be the second time he has retired. He spent his first career with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. After he retired from TDOT, Colbaugh, a native Carter Countian, felt the urge to return to public service when he was elected as superintendent of the Highway Department upon the retirement of Jack Perkins. Colbaugh was reelected in 2018 and in 2022.

