“Telling Our Climate Stories” will be the focus of the Sept. 17 meeting of the Northeast Tennessee chapter of the nonpartisan Citizens Climate Lobby. The meeting will be held on Zoom from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The featured guest is Dr. Jason Davis, an accomplished bassist, composer, sociologist and teacher who has created the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic forum for sharing personal stories about climate change.
Davis was chosen this fall to hold ETSU’s prestigious Wayne G. Basler Chair of Excellence for the Integration of the Arts, Rhetoric and Science. He will hold a community workshop on “Telling Your Climate Stories” on Oct. 26 at ETSU and a gallery show is also being planned. He will share his innovative work at the meeting.
The meeting will also welcome Kelle Jolly, a gifted singer and “Tennesee’s Ukulele Lady” who performs at Dollywood and throughout the region. She moved to the area from Knoxville, where she hosts a jazz radio show, in order to complete her master’s degree in storytelling at ETSU. As Davis’ student, she is pursuing a project on climate.
CCL is a nonprofit grassroots advocacy group that supports bipartisan climate solutions, with volunteer chapters in nearly every congressional district in the country.