Jason Davis, an accomplished bassist, composer and teacher, will be serving as this semester’s Basler Chair of Excellence for the Integration of the Arts, Rhetoric and Science.

“Telling Our Climate Stories” will be the focus of the Sept. 17 meeting of the Northeast Tennessee chapter of the nonpartisan Citizens Climate Lobby. The meeting will be held on Zoom from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The featured guest is Dr. Jason Davis, an accomplished bassist, composer, sociologist and teacher who has created the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic forum for sharing personal stories about climate change.

