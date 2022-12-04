I find this oddly soothing. Call me old-fashioned, but I truly enjoy cheesy secular Christmas tunes.

I remember my childhood when the only Christmas music heard on our local AM radio station was nonsecular carols written after the German Reformation and popular holiday songs from the Ames Brothers and Perry Como.

