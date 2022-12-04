I find this oddly soothing. Call me old-fashioned, but I truly enjoy cheesy secular Christmas tunes.
I remember my childhood when the only Christmas music heard on our local AM radio station was nonsecular carols written after the German Reformation and popular holiday songs from the Ames Brothers and Perry Como.
Occasionally, the DJ would play something really silly like Stan Freberg’s rendition of “The Night Before Christmas” or Spike Jones singing, “All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth.”
Some of my favorite Christmas tunes were found in my father’s record collection, which included Nat King Cole’s wonderful cover of the “Christmas Song” and Gene Autry’s original version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
I’m delighted that I can still hear many of these gems on the radio today, along with Mariah Carey exclaiming, “All I want for Christmas is You,” and Dean Martin crooning, “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!”
Every time I hear Dino’s take on “Let it Snow,” I think of turtleneck sweaters, plaid sports jackets and cocktail shakers.
There are, however, a few holiday novelty songs that even devotees of the genre find irritating. Probably topping everyone’s list is “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” I want to dial 911 every time I hear it.
Patsy and Elmo should be made to eat prison food for the rest of their lives for recording it.
Personally, I find “Little Saint Nick” by The Beach Boys to be one of the most annoying Christmas songs ever recorded. Perhaps I should clarify that a bit by saying it is the refrain of the song that I find so irritating: “Christmas comes this time each year.”
Really? I’m glad the surfer dudes made that clear.
There are so-called Christmas songs being played on the radio that are simply not Christmas songs. I’ve heard several renditions of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” played in heavy rotation. It’s not a Christmas song. It’s a sardonic dirge about a failed relationship.
Likewise, “Last Christmas” by Wham! is not a true Christmas tune. It’s a a sappy breakup song about being dumped last Christmas.
It’s also important to note that this song is in no way in the same genre as Elvis Presley’s classic, “Blue Christmas,” which is about missing a loved one at Christmas.
“Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree, won’t be the same dear if you’re not here with me.”
Let’s not forget that it’s the soundtrack that makes a Christmas movie a timeless classic. Whose heart doesn’t swell at the end of 1946’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” when Harry Bailey toasts his brother George as being the “richest man” in Bedford Falls as the townsfolk sing “Auld Lang Syne?”
(And, yes, I know “Auld Lang Syne” is best associated with New Year’s Eve, but its lyrics apply just as well on Christmas Eve.)
Bing Crosby opens and closes the 1954 holiday standard, “White Christmas,” by singing the movie’s signature title song. How can you go wrong with that?
I look forward every holiday season to hearing Mavis Staples belting out, “It’s that time, Christmas time is here,” as the opening credits roll for the 1989 film, “Christmas Vacation.”
One of the best soundtracks for a Christmas movie comes from a 2003 holiday favorite, “Love Actually.” A portion of the storyline follows an aging rock-n-roll star, played brilliantly by Bill Nighy, as he makes a comeback by retooling one of his old pop hits with new Christmas-themed lyrics.
“I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes. Christmas is all around me and so the feeling grows.”
Perhaps the best track in the movie is a song from The Beach Boys that accompanies a montage of travelers reuniting with loved ones in a busy airport. “God only Knows” may not be a traditional Christmas song, but it does reflect the sentiments of the season much better than “Little Saint Nick.”
And it’s a darn good song for any time of the year.