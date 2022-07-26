Johnson City's Historic Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved the city's plans for the exterior renovation of the Ashe Street Courthouse, a more than 100-year-old building on West Walnut Street the city hopes to return to its original glory. 

Constructed in 1910, the Ashe Street Courthouse operated as a post office until 1937, and served as the Washington County Courthouse from 1940-1985. It then housed the county's 911 Emergency Communications District until 2017, and has sat vacant since. Johnson City plans to restore the original 1910 building and demolish a 1,600-square-foot addition facing Earnest Street that was added in 1965. 

Johnson City Commission approves deed transfer for Ashe Street Courthouse

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video