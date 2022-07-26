Johnson City's Historic Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved the city's plans for the exterior renovation of the Ashe Street Courthouse, a more than 100-year-old building on West Walnut Street the city hopes to return to its original glory.
Constructed in 1910, the Ashe Street Courthouse operated as a post office until 1937, and served as the Washington County Courthouse from 1940-1985. It then housed the county's 911 Emergency Communications District until 2017, and has sat vacant since. Johnson City plans to restore the original 1910 building and demolish a 1,600-square-foot addition facing Earnest Street that was added in 1965.
The renovation would create a new pedestrian-friendly entrance accessible from Earnest and West Walnut streets.
"When it first came out that you were going to demolish that 1965 addition I thought, 'No, you can't do that'," said Commissioner Hal Hunter, who was one of the authors of the nomination to have the courthouse placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
"But, looking at it and understanding a little bit more about it, I like some of the decisions you've made, and I like the compromises that we've come up on this to point it's going to be a beautiful building and very operational."
The Johnson City Commission approved the transfer of the deed to the courthouse from Washington County during its meeting on July 7. It plans to designate at least a part of the building for business development and will use a $5 million state grant to fund the renovations.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.