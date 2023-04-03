Lynn Road

Johnson City’s Public Works Department will close Lynn Road between West Market Street and Industrial Drive beginning Tuesday, April 4, through Friday, April 14, to complete a road widening project.

Emergency traffic will not be able to pass. Signage will be in place to direct all motorists to Leisure Lane as an alternate route. 

