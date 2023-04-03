featured City to close Lynn Road Tuesday From staff reports Johnson City Press Apr 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Johnson City’s Public Works Department will close Lynn Road between West Market Street and Industrial Drive beginning Tuesday, April 4, through Friday, April 14, to complete a road widening project.Emergency traffic will not be able to pass. Signage will be in place to direct all motorists to Leisure Lane as an alternate route. Drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays, use caution in the construction zone, and observe posted speed limits for their safety and the safety of workers. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Roads And Traffic Construction Industry Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 204 West Main Street Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.