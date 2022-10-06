The following volunteer boards and commissions need applicants:
• Board of Building Codes: Hears and decides appeals to code interpretation made by the chief building official and regulates Johnson City contractor certification.
Two appointments licensed in the following areas of expertise: residential building contractor and plumbing contractor; each for a three-year term. City residency required.
• Board of Zoning Appeals: Hears and decides appeals to provisions of the zoning code, considers applications for special exceptions and decides questions of interpretation of the code.
Four appointments; each for a three-year term. City residency required.
• Civil Service Commission: Addresses police and fire employees’ civil service matters and certifies entry level and promotional rosters. For more information, contact Richard Lockner at 423-434-6018.
Four appointments; each for a two-year term. Two positions are at-large, one position must be nominated by and represent the Police Department, one position must be nominated by and represent the Fire Department. City residency required.
• Golf Advisory Board: Recommends policies, procedures, rules, and regulations in operation of the golf course.
Three appointments; each for a three-year term. City residency required.
• Historic Zoning Commission: Considers conservation zoning to ensure preservation of historical structures.
One appointment for a five-year term. City residency required.
• Industrial Development Board: A means of financing business/industrial facilities that create employment and economic growth.
Four appointments, each for a six-year term. City residency required.
• Johnson City Housing Authority: Establishes policy and procedures governing the operation of the housing authority.
Two appointments, each for a five-year term. City residency required.
• Johnson City Public Library Board: Governing body and controlling fiscal authority for the public library. For information, contact Julia Turpin at julia.turpin@jcpl.org, 423-434-4457.
One appointment for a term expiring in July 2024. City residency required.
• Johnson City Regional Planning Commission: Administers the city’s subdivision regulations and advises the City Commission on matters of long-range development policy, zoning and annexation.
One appointment for a term expiring July 2023. City residency required.
• Johnson City Senior Services Advisory Council: Makes recommendations on matters affecting planning, support, and programming for the senior center.
Three appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
• Johnson City Senior Center Foundation Board: Responsible for supporting and participating in special events, and assisting in fundraising efforts to benefit senior center operations, services, and/or capital improvements.
Eight appointments; each for a three-year term. Residency in Washington, Sullivan, Unicoi, or Carter County required.