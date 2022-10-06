Johnson City Hall

The Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building is located at 601 East Market Street. 

 Johnson City Press

Johnson City is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on 11 boards and commissions.

Appointments will be made in January. Any citizen interested in serving may submit an application at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards. The deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 30. Applications are kept on file for one year. Descriptions of each board and committee may be found at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards_and_committees.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 