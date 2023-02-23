Peyton Voirin

Peyton Voirin, who has been a member of Johnson City’s Planning Staff for the for about 18 months, recently talked to members of the Monday Club about the importance of historic and environmental preservation.

Because Johnson City is growing, it is more important than ever to ensure our historic buildings and districts are maintained for the enjoyment of future generations, Voirin said.

