Peyton Voirin, who has been a member of Johnson City’s Planning Staff for the for about 18 months, recently talked to members of the Monday Club about the importance of historic and environmental preservation.
Because Johnson City is growing, it is more important than ever to ensure our historic buildings and districts are maintained for the enjoyment of future generations, Voirin said.
Johnson City has two historic districts. One is the neighborhood known as the “Tree Streets” and the other is downtown Johnson City.
Voirin shared historic pictures of the Clinchfield Railroad Depot, which now serves as the visitors center in Johnson City. She also shared several pictures of homes in the Tree Streets.
Voirin said there are few places where one could take a nice walk and find bungalows, four squares, craftsman, colonial revival, and Queen Anne styles of architecture, all within just a few dozen steps of each other. But such is the case in the Tree Streets neighborhood.
The Historic Zoning Commission is composed of seven commission members, each are appointed to a five-year term by the City Commission. Working with the city staff, they HZC decides on the appropriateness of changes that building and homeowners want to make to the exterior of their structures. Voirin said Johnson City takes historic preservation “very seriously.”
Environmental preservation in Johnson City is also important in ensuring the city remains a pleasant place to live. Zoning is one of those tools, as well as the Open Space Ordinance, the Steep Slopes Ordinance, and the Tree Preservation Ordinance. Voirin said that by paying attention to such details as these ordinances, as well as other ordinances, “We are building the future of Johnson City.”
She encouraged members of not only the Monday Club, but also of the entire community, to apply to be members of various volunteer committees and boards that assist not only the city staff, but also the Johnson City commissioners, in effectively carrying out their roles and responsibilities. Applications may be found on the Johnson City website. Individuals are appointed on a periodic basis.
About the Monday Club
The Monday Club was formed in Johnson City in 1892 and is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club, as well as the Tennessee Federation of Women’s Clubs.
The Monday Club was initially known as the Ladies Reading Circle. Today, the membership-based volunteer organization of approximately 130 women helps fund the Johnson City Public Library. The Monday Club also contributes to the Salvation Army, the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the animal shelter, The River, the Johnson City Community Health Center, as well as several other organizations. Funding is primarily from membership dues of $50 a year, and a silent auction near Christmas.