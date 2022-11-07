It was standing-room only inside the auditorium at Daniel Boone High School as residents of Gray gathered to hear from Johnson City and Washington County officials about annexation requests and development in Gray — particularly the Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive that would be the area’s largest new development in decades.

Those who attended the meeting listened for about a half-hour as city staff discussed how the annexation process works, what goes into consideration of an annexation request, zoning considerations, pending and/or proposed developments in Gray and the Keebler Annexation, which city staff used as an example to explain the process.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you