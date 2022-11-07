It was standing-room only inside the auditorium at Daniel Boone High School as residents of Gray gathered to hear from Johnson City and Washington County officials about annexation requests and development in Gray — particularly the Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive that would be the area’s largest new development in decades.
Those who attended the meeting listened for about a half-hour as city staff discussed how the annexation process works, what goes into consideration of an annexation request, zoning considerations, pending and/or proposed developments in Gray and the Keebler Annexation, which city staff used as an example to explain the process.
Around the back of the auditorium were tables with employees from various state, county and city departments to answer questions people might have.
“I think the Keebler Annexation was a driver for this,” Johnson City Manager Cathy Ball said of the meeting. “It’s the largest development that’s occurred in the area in 30 years.”
Located off of Suncrest Drive near Delmer Salts Road and Sam Jenkins Road, the Keebler Annexation is 135 acres of land, on which a developer is looking to build 361 single-family homes and 133 townhomes.
The Johnson City Commission approved a request to proceed with the annexation back in July, which essentially gave city staff the green-light to evaluate the request further. The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission will vote on approving the annexation on Tuesday. If approved, it will then likely head to the City Commission for the first of three readings on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
While the Keebler Annexation would be the largest development Gray has seen in decades, it’s far from the only one.
According to a slideshow city staff presented, there are a dozen new developments in various stages of approval totaling more than 1,500 new units of housing in Gray, including the Keebler Annexation.
“We are going to have to come up with plans working together with the state, city (and) county on exactly how to manage this,” state Rep. Tim Hicks, whose district encompasses Gray, told the crowd on Monday. “That’s what’s important to me, and that’s what I think is important to you guys. That’s why we’re here tonight.”
For some people, like Ivan Barnes, Monday’s meeting was helpful. Barnes, who said he owns property in Gray that’s already been annexed by the city, said he’s not opposed to the new development in the area, but wants to see more done to address traffic issues. Specifically, he said he’d like to see a traffic signal installed at the intersection of Suncrest Drive and Shadden/Old Gray Station Road.
“I think I have talked to enough people to study it, and may get something done,” said Barnes, who was able to speak with representatives from the Tennessee Department of Transportation about his concerns on Monday.
Others felt that the meeting was light on specifics about what’s being done to address the growth, people like Joan and Jeff Chipokas, who moved to Gray last year from Connecticut. They felt the meeting would have been more beneficial if audience members were able to ask questions like in a town hall, rather than people needing to visit tables after the presentation to ask questions.
That way, “the whole room gets to hear my question, not three men standing around a table that are going to answer my question 50 times,” Joan Chipokas said.
Both are concerned about how the city and county will manage so much growth.
Jeff Chipokas said he’s a volunteer with the Gray Volunteer Fire Department, and worries more traffic from more developments could impact response times. He’s also concerned about whether schools might be able to handle potentially hundreds of new students.
“They’re allowing this increase in population so quickly, and massive amounts of residential increases,” he said. “They’re saying already the schools are overpopulated, how long does it take to build a school? They’re building these places like they’re just dropping from the sky, but how long does it take for a school to be built?”
Ball said the city and county want to be transparent about the types of development requests they’re receiving, and said they want more community feedback “so that we can incorporate that into the planning process.”
“I want them to know that we’re taking this very seriously,” Ball said.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.