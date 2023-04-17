After nearly 50 years in Gray, Citi officials cut the ribbon on a brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Johnson City on Monday.

Citi staff were joined by Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce President Bob Cantler and other local officials to celebrate the opening of their new $23 million, 48,000-square-foot facility.

