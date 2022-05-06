Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: The sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service will be “What Jesus Says, Do.” Sunday school will follow the service at 10:15 a.m.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will begin at 11 and the evening service will get underway at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, featuring Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will begin at 7. A nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will hold Sunday school services at 9 a.m. in the church. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. will be “On Being Known.” Sunday’s schedule includes: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary with Holy Communion, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and Munsey’s website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “A Great Woman,” from 1 Kings 4:8-17, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Les Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Wednesday evening’s prayer and Bible study will begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Celebration Sunday will be held on May 15 and feature special music by No Name But His. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: “Mother’s Day,” from Matthew 20:20-21, will be the sermon for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Keystone will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, May 22, during the worship service with a meal to follow. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Isaiah 65:17-25 titled “An Unrecognized Christ.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St. Johnson City: The message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “Concrete Certainties.” Mothers will be recognized in honor of Mother’s Day with a lunch provided by the men following morning worship. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The 11 a.m. service may be viewed via Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services will be held in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Majesty of Motherhood,” from 2 Timothy 1:3-7. Special music will be provided by Deborah Knapp. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the offering meditation. Wednesday’s evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. The church is continuing to collect diapers, baby wipes, and hand soap for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Conversation With God” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:24. From the Gospel of John chapter 19 and Acts 1, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring a special Mother’s Day message title “Behold, Your Mother.” The Praise Team will sing “She Will Be Called Blessed.” Every lady will receive a flower. By using FM 95.5, the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: The church will honor our mothers for their sacrifice and dedication to their children and family during Sunday’s service. Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon will focus on “Motherhood ... A Symbol.” The worship service will begin in prayerful meditation with Reece Buckingham leading the congregation in joyful music. Sunday school will be held 9:30 a.m. with the worship service beginning at 10:25 a.m. The Wednesday night Bible study will start at 6 p.m. Information, visit www.mtbethelcc.dns.net.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will continue its “Apologetics” sermon series on Sunday with the question of “Are the Bible Stories Really True?” You may join the services in person or online. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. and children’s church will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday school will start at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will be livestreamed to the church’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visitcccjonesborough.com.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Doubting Thomas” will be the sermon by Pastor Jodie Ihfe for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, which will be conducted in-person and online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the livestreamed and online service, which can be accessed at a later time. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Ihfe’s Bible study for women will continue at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and participation may be in person or online. Wednesday evening programming will begin with a meal at 5:45, which will be followed by a study of “Half-Truths: God Helps Those Who Help Themselves and Other Things the Bible Doesn’t Say,” by Adam Hamilton. The study will be in person in the sanctuary and also online at 6:30. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon on Tuesday by calling the church office (928-9222).
Delivering Hope Tabernacle, 406 E. Maple St., Johnson City: A homecoming revival featuring Brother Tim Lester as the speaker will be held Wednesday through May 14. Lester will speak during the services on Wednesday, Thursday and May 14 with Brother Mike Switzer speaking during the May 13 service. Wednesday through May 13 services will begin at 7 nightly. The service on May 14 will begin at 1 p.m. with a homecoming dinner to follow.
Upcoming
Church of Jesus, 809 W. Main St., Johnson City: Evangelists Kenny and Hirrah Dunn, from Greer, South Carolina, will preach and sing during the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, May 15. Information, call 423-773-6917.
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The church will have Family Day and Decoration Day on Sunday, May 15. A covered-dish meal will be served in the fellowship hall after the worship service. To make donations for the upkeep of the cemetery contact Gary Harris or Faine Presley. Information, call 423-257-6451.
Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 3131 W. Walnut St., Johnson City: Fairhaven will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its service to God on May 15. The church will welcome all former ministers and members, current members, family, friends and anyone who wants to join the celebration. Pastor Mike Sluder will be the guest speaker for the 11 a.m. service. A covered-dish meal will follow the service, where we can share memories and give thanks for the many blessings we have received. We will also be taking pictures.
Special events
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: The church is presenting video service on Wednesday nights titled “Easter,” by Kyle Idleman. The third part of the six-part series will be presented this week. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the lesson will be presented at 7. The Willing Workers of the church will have a fundraising yard/bake sale on May 21 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: First Presbyterian is seeking volunteers to help out the church’s efforts in the Music and Miles race on Saturday in Elizabethton. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. First Presbyterian is responsible for the block of West E Street behind the church, which is mile 11 of the race. Runners should begin passing by our area as early as 9:15-9:30 a.m. and continue until around 11:30. Those who are able to volunteer are asked to be at the church by 9 a.m. so we can make sure volunteers are in place to direct runners when they get there.
Items for the Faith section may be submitted by email to faith@johnsoncitypress.com. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Wednesday.