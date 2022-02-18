Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “On the Final Work of Grace” will be the message in Sunday’s sanctuary services at 9 and 11 a.m. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and the website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The morning worship service will be held at 11 and feature the Ambassador Baptist College Ensemble as the guest singers. Alton Beal, the school’s president, will be the speaker for the service. The evening service will begin at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, with Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, begins at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning weather permitting. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will start at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Bread From Heaven,” from John 8:30-40, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Jessie Starnes will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. During Wednesday evening’s prayer meeting and Bible study, we will be starting in chapter 1 of Habakkuk. The service will begin at 6. Nursery is provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit website at www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: The church will continue its sermon series “Live The DNA” on Sunday. Services will be held on campus in three venues: Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.; at 9:45 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all COVID protections in place); or worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. A live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 service. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:23. From the Gospel of John chapter 10:1-10, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On Living Abundantly.” By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the parking lot. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. A breakfast supper will be served at 5 p.m. in the Commons.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. in-person worship service will feature the sermon “Giving Sight to the Blind,” by Pastor Jodie Ihfe. The service will be livestreamed and be available online at a later time. See the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link to the online presentation. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. Pastor Ihfe’s ladies Bible study will continue at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Participants may meet in person or online. Wednesday evening’s fellowship and programming will begin with a meal at 5:45 in the fellowship hall. The study of Adam Hamilton’s book, “The Walk: Five Essential Practices of the Christian Life,” will continue at 6:30 in the sanctuary and also be available online.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: The coffee fellowship will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the dining hall, followed by the 10:30 a.m. church service, which you can attend indoors or outdoors (outdoors tune your car radio to 107.5 FM). The prayer service will be held on Wednesday evening at 7, indoors only. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the worship service at 11. This week’s sermon will be “Money, Money, Money,” from Ecclesiastes 5:10-20. The church will start a new series of sermons March 13 — “From the Ashes.” Make plans to join us as we look at embracing life with Christ; based on Philippians 3:10-11. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: “Working Out Our Salvation” will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service as the series of sermons from the Book of Philippians continues. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. Clark Street’s Annual Chili Cook-Off will be held in the Family Life Center following the morning worship service. The streaming series ”The Chosen” is being viewed on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org, the church’s Facebook page or Instagram.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Everyone in God’s Kingdom is Blessed” will be the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Amber Athon will be preaching. The adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Youth will meet in person. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services will be held in the sanctuary on Sunday beginning at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “An Ancient Law With a New Standard,” from Exodus 20:13. Haley Owen will provide special music. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 and continue its study of Revelation. During February, the church is collecting gently worn coats, jackets, and sweaters for a local mission. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.