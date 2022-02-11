Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “Children of the Father” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will immediately follow the service at 10:15. The church welcomes everyone and practices social distancing and the use of masks.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday’s sanctuary services at 9 and 11 a.m. will be “The Choices We Make.” Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service in the Melting Pot at 11 a.m., and the contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, the church website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday. The morning service will be held at 11 and evening service will begin at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which includes the Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning weather permitting. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park and we are looking forward to seeing you.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Bring The Book,” from Nehemiah 8:1, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Les Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening’s service begins at 6. For the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study, we will be starting in Chapter 1 of Habakkuk. The service will begin at 6. Nursery provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. All are welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: The sermon series “Live The DNA” will continue on Sunday. Services will be held on campus in three venues — Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.; in the Christian Life Center (all COVID protections in place) at 9:45 a.m.; and through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. A live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 service. Worship can be done online at 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: A praise-and-worship service will be held on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:23. From the Gospel of John Chapter 9:1-15, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On Eyes That Will Not See.” By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the parking lot. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The class on Revelation will meet at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Commons.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will be “Walking on Water.” The sermon is the fifth one from the series “Follow the Signs.” To participate in the online service, see the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link. Sunday school will commence at 9:15. Pastor Ihfe’s Bible study for women will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in person and virtually. At 5:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall on Wednesday, a meal will begin the evening’s events. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon on Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222. The meal will be followed by the study of Adam Hamilton’s “The Walk: Five Essential Practices of the Christian Life.”
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the worship service at 11. This week’s sermon will be “The Need for Community,” from Ecclesiastes 4:1-12. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St. Johnson City: The message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “Humility Through Christ” as the series of sermons from the book of Philippians continues. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45. The streaming series ”The Chosen” is being viewed on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Mike Anglin is serving as Clark Street’s transitional pastor. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org, the church’s Facebook page or Instagram.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon titled “Evolving to Love” on Job 4:1-11 and 1 Corinthians 13:1-13. Adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Youth will meet in person. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Command That Contains A Promise,” from Exodus 20:12. Deborah Knapp will provide special music. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Immediately following the worship service, DCC’s annual Valentine’s Day Luncheon will be held in the Hospitality Room. Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 and continue its study of Revelation. During February, DCC is collecting gently worn coats, jackets, and sweaters for a local mission. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: The coffee fellowship will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the dining flat. The church service will begin at 10:30. You can attend indoors or outdoors by tuning you car radio to 107.5 FM. The Wednesday evening prayer service will begin at 7 and be held indoors only. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “In the Year of Drought” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship worship services will be held at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will have a free, drive-thru meal for the anyone in need on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 6-7 p.m. The menu will include spaghetti, salad and dessert. If you have a need or would just enjoy a meal, please come by the church during these hours. Someone will greet you and bring you the meals you need. Feel free to take a meal to someone else in need. The church is located by the Appalachian Fairgrounds. The church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon for those needing food.