Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Better Kind of Greatness” will be the message in the sanctuary on Sunday. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services, excluding the Melting Pot, will be on on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. with worship services at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s service, the Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and the teen program will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Continuing in the sermon series “Elijah — Prophet on Fire,” Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon will be “Silence” for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. COVID-19 safeguards require the wearing of masks and social distancing. The service will be livestreamed and will also be available online for those who don’t want to worship in person. A link to the service can be found on the church’s website,1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. for all ages. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s Monday evening ladies’ Bible study will continue at 6. The study is for ladies of all ages and may be joined at https://meet.google.com/eie-payp-bbf.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: Are you aware of a “Cardinal Rule” for attorneys? “Never ask the witness a question to which you don’t know the answer”? If so, you might already have a head start on what this means when we talk about it at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. The guest messenger will be Fred Balding, who will speak on “The Right Question.” The service may be heard in the surrounding area by using FM 95.5.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The morning worship sermon is titled “How to Die with Grace,” as the series in Genesis continues. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday. Sunday’s worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Deport St., Jonesborough: Join us for our Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors. Services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The Arrival of the Holy Spirit” will be the subject of Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday. Scripture will be from Acts 2:1-12. This is a continuation of the series “The Church on Fire.”
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: We are open for indoor worship at 9 a.m. Sunday. We do practice social distancing. The sermon title will be “Table Customs” on the 17th Sunday after Pentecost. Sunday school will follow worship at 10:15 a.m. Broadcast is available on 95.5 FM within 150 feet of the church.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Hope Is Here” will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service from Hebrews 6:10-20 and Colossians 1:27 as we observe “National Back To Church Sunday.” Amy Duncan will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service starts at 6. The Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study service begins at 6. All our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: Continuing the sermon series “It’s Just a Phase” on Sept 19. Services will be held on campus in three venues — the Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.; the Christian Life Center at 9:45 a.m. with all COVID protections in place; or you can listen to the worship service via your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 service. Worship online at 8:15, 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 or Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Sunday’s services will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack D. Harris will bring the message “God’s 20/20 Vision for the Church,” from Acts 20:17-20. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues his series on Genesis. He will be giving a sermon from Genesis 2:4-25 titled “The Importance of Covenants.” Services will be held in person at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., or also online at wpcjc.org.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Mark 9:30-37 titled “Burning Down the Ladder.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Information, visit http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Recognize and Resist” will be the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. Services and times are: Traditional worship service at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Special events
Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2225 Greenwood Drive, Johnson City: Revival services will continue through Sunday with Brother Donald Harding Jr. as the preacher. Homecoming services will be held during Sunday’s morning service.
Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, Bluff City: The church will host a rummage sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 150 Elizabeth Ann Circle, Bluff City. Furniture, TVs, children’s clothes and much more will be available. Masks are required. If you do not have one, one will be provided.
Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship: The group will meet Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at Gap Creek Christian Church, 1840 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton, with Dwayne Calhoun, minister at Hampton Christian Church, as the guest speaker.
Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 1432 Gray Station/Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough: The church will host its Harvest Festival on Sept. 24-25. Events will include a flea market on Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday’s activities will include an $8 country breakfast, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. flea market, 10:30 a.m. barbecue lunch, a free talent show at 11 a.m. and $3 pony and horse rides from 10 a.m. from 1 p.m.
River of Life Baptist Church, 823 Austin Springs Road, Piney Flats: River of Life will conduct a gospel singing on Sept. 25 featuring The Singing Duggers, The Foundations, Greater Glory and Celestial City. The singing will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held rain or shine. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs.
Dry Creek Freewill Baptist Church, 820 Dry Creek Road, Jonesborough: The church will hold a free giveaway on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring clothes, shoes, home goods and more.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will host a simulcast featuring Priscilla Shirer titled “Going Beyond.” This free women’s event will be held Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To preregister, visit www.mtnviewbaptist.com or call 423-282-3262.
Central Christian Church: The church will host a New Testament Survey at the Summit Leadership building, 3104 Hanover Road, Johnson City, beginning Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. A repeat class will be held on Thursdays at 2 p.m. This is a college-level presentation and will continue for 13 weeks. It is free and open to the public.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: The church will host an Outdoor Expo on Oct. 2 from 6-9 p.m. The guest speakers will be Tony Bolton and Robert F. Hull, This is a free family event with lots of outdoor and hunting vendors. There will be a kids archery contest and door prizes will be given away.