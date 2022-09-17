TCAT Elizabethton

Richard Church

 TCAT Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — David Hicks, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Eliza-bethton, announced Friday that Richard Church is the new vice president of the school.

“I’m excited to announce our newest addition to this exceptional staff,” Hicks said in a press release announcing the appointment. “Please join me in welcoming Richard Church to our team.”

