ELIZABETHTON — David Hicks, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Eliza-bethton, announced Friday that Richard Church is the new vice president of the school.
“I’m excited to announce our newest addition to this exceptional staff,” Hicks said in a press release announcing the appointment. “Please join me in welcoming Richard Church to our team.”
Church comes from the Carter County School System, where he served in several leadership positions. From July 2019 to May 2021, he served as principal of Cloudland High School; from May 2021 until June 2022 he served as assistant director of the Carter County School System; from July 2022 to the present, he served as Director of the Middle School Curriculum for the school system. Church has 23 years’ experience in K-12 education and administration.
HIs education credential includes a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in educational administration from ETSU, an education specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University, an education specialist degree in administration from Carson-Newman University, and he is scheduled to be conferred with a doctorate in education in curriculum and instruction from Carson-Newman University in May, 2023. His dissertation topic is “Essential Constructs for Educator Social-Emotional Support.”