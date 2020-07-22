CHURCH HILL — The federal government is proposing to give a 17.5-acre island in the Holston River within the Church Hill city limits a less “racially offensive” name.
The U.S. Board on Geographic Names (USBGN) recently contacted the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen asking for its recommendation on a new name for Negro Island, which the USBGN described as “a name considered offensive” and “racially offensive.”
The island is private property located south (downriver) of Derrick Park and the Church Hill VFW property.
One option proposed by the USBGN was calling it Silver Lake Island, referring to a nearby community that once existed in the area where The Landings apartment complex is now located.
A small reservoir called Silver Lake is located within The Landings complex, as is Silver Lake Spring, which empties into the river.
The USBGN expressed concern that calling it Silver Lake Island might imply that the island is within the reservoir rather than in the Holston River, however.
That’s why the USBGN also suggested calling it Solitude Island after the Solitude Bend, which is directly to the south of the island.
On Tuesday, the Church Hill BMA agreed to recommend that the USBGN rename the property Silver Lake Island.
“We could name it whatever we wanted to,” said Mayor Dennis Deal. “That’s the two names they threw out to replace it. Since that’s the Silver Lake area, maybe that’s the reason they put that name out there.
“The only question I have … if somebody owns it and has the deed … do we leave it up to these people to get their deed changed, or how does that work?”
City Recorder Josh Russell noted that this is just to change the name on the U.S. Geographic map.
“We’re not really changing it,” Russell noted. “We’re giving a preference on what the city would name it. ... They will move it along the chain from there.”
Alderman Michael Bell’s motion to recommend Silver Lake Island was approved unanimously.
Negro Island was likely named by the Phipps family that owned it in the mid-1800s.
The name is first found in records after William Phipps willed the island to his son James in 1845.
According to a genealogical study, the Phipps family purchased the island from Margaret Surguine, a descendant of Surgoinsville founder James Surguine.