Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. worship service message is titled “Pressing On — Part 2,” as the series of sermons from Philippians continues. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook and YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org, or on Facebook or Instagram.
Liberty Fellowship Church 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Faith And Failure,” from 2 Chronicles 14:1-6 and 2 Chronicles 15:1-4, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Henry Woodruff will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. We are studying in chapter 1 of Habakkuk during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, which will begin at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave. Johnson City: The church will meet on Sunday at 9 a.m. for the worship service with “To God What is God’s” as the sermon. Sunday school will immediately follows at 10:15 a.m. The church practices social distancing.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Steve Reis, minister of Outreach and Discipleship, will be the speaker for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, which may be attended in person or virtually. His sermon will be “I Am the Gate.” Visit 1stchurchjc.org, the church’s website, for a link to the online or livestreamed options. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s women’s Bible study will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Participation may be in person or online. Jim Heaton will lead the Wednesday evening study of “I am the Good Shepherd,” which is from Rob Fuquay’s “The God We can Know: Exploring the ‘I Am’ Sayings of Jesus.”
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The Rev. Palmer Cantler will be our guest preacher in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary with Holy Communion, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:23. From the Gospel of John chapter 12:9-11, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On Killing Lazarus.” Gloria Dudney will be guest soloist. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group will meet at on Sunday 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will be bring the message “The Fountain of Original Corruption,” from Exodus 20:17. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the offering meditation. Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. The church will continue its collection of canned tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, and dry milk for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “From the Ashes: Humility,” from Philippians 2:1-11. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Minister Palma L. Bennett delivers his sermon, “The Importance of Being Ready!” from Matthew 25:1-13, during Sunday’s 10:25 a.m. service. The service will begin in prayerful meditation with Reece Buckingham leading the congregation. Praising God for 187 years, Mt. Bethel welcomes all to join us on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday school, worship at 10:25 a.m. and Wednesday services at 6 p.m. as we continue our Bible study in Revelations. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or www.mtbethelcc.dns.net.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The youth group, under the leadership of Amber Athon, will be preparing and leading the worship service. Adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Abide in Christ” will be the subject of Sunday’s message to be delivered by the Rev. Michael Heath. Scripture will be from John 15:4. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. preceded by Sunday school at 9:15. All services will be held in the church sanctuary until reconstruction has been completed.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will continue in its “Apologetics” sermon series on Sunday with the topic “Is the Bible the Word of God.” We would love for you to join us in person or online. The worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Children will be dismissed for children’s church at 11 a.m. Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will be livestreamed to our Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough or visit the website at cccjonesborough.com.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Special events
Fairview United Methodist Church, 878 Tenn., Highway 81 N., Jonesborough: A free country breakfast will be held on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. to kick off our return. Breakfast will include sausage, gravy, biscuits, hash brown casserole, and cinnamon apples. Cost is free, any donations will benefit outreach and missions programs.
Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton: The church will host No Name But His as the guest singers for Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Bible study will be held in the fellowship hall on Sundays at 6 p.m. and Wednesday’s prayer meeting begins at 7 p.m. The Rev. Donnie Harris is serving as the interim pastor.
Eden United Methodist Church, 1620 Mill Springs Road, Jonesborough: The church will host a free spring clothing giveaway on Saturday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Greenwood Ruritan, located on Crockett Road in Jonesborough beside the church. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be available. Information, call 423-502-5111.
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The Celestial City Quartet will sing at the church on Sunday, March 27, at 11 a.m. Information, call 423-257-6451.