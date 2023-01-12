ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas weekend in 2022 will be one that many of the workers of the city of Elizabethton and Carter County won’t forget.
With temperatures dropping to the single digits and lower and with strong wind gusts, the city and county work crews had to respond to emergencies throughout the city and county. They worked long hours in the frigid conditions so that their fellow citizens didn’t freeze.
Jonathan Pleasant, general manager of Elizabethton Water Resources, said one of the men in his department worked 54 hours in four days and missed his son’s first birthday. Pleasant said, “I am so very thankful to all of their work during this time. Without them, it would have been a disaster.”
Most of these workers were scheduled to be off for an extra-long holiday, but when the cold wave reached the area around 3 a.m. on Dec. 23, Jeff Marlow, supervisor for the Elizabethton Street and Sanitation Department was already working the early hours to meet the cold wave. “We were monitoring the conditions, and it was 34 degrees in the city, and it was only 18 degrees in Milligan,” Marlow said. The city’s road crews quickly loaded up with salt and began preparing to keep the roads in drivable conditions.
Danny Hilbert, manager of the Elizabethton Street and Sanitation Department, said things were getting slick and the crews began putting down salt. The worst areas were on some of the streets in the city that go straight up steep hills. The rain that had fallen earlier on those streets was beginning to freeze. It turned out there was not a lot of moisture with the cold wave and Hilbert said the city only put down 50 tons across the city.
“That is not a lot for us,” Hilbert said. Because water did not wash away the white salt, it looked like a lot more had been laid down. It was enough to keep the roads from getting treacherous. The work crews also had to respond to other emergencies, including trees fallen across the roads on Southside Road and McArthur Street.
Jamie Tolley, assistant supervisor in the department said the bridges and overpasses on U.S. Highway 19E were also freezing but “the salt did what it was supposed to do” and there was very few problems.
The same was true with the Carter County Highway Department. With roads going above 5,000 feet in elevation, the county road crews were out early putting down salt from one end of the county to another. Despite the cold temperatures, Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said the roads remained open, except when the high winds blew down trees across the road. He said the crews removed 30 fallen trees the first day of the storm. Colbaugh said the department is still well stocked with 800 tons of salt for the winter.
The storm was a lot harder on the city’s water and electric systems. Brandon Shell, general manager of the Elizabethton Electric Department, reported that the high winds brought down many trees onto the power lines, breaking seven poles and tearing down several spans of wire. Shell said 28 employees worked between Friday and into Saturday. He said the department also had a three-man trimming crew and was fortunate that BrightRidge released a Pike contractor crew to assist by replacing a 3-phase pole and putting up four spans of wire around the lake.
Shell said that on the first day of the storm, there were 3,300 customers without power. He said this outage proved frustrating because all the outages were caused by very small problems, such as trees falling on the lines, causing an outage of maybe four or five houses. These scattered events ranged all the way from the head of Stoney Creek to Unicoi County. He said the scattered small outages meant that all 28 employees worked the entire day and into Saturday fixing the problems. It was a difficult job, working in a bucket 45 feet above the ground, with the temperatures in the single digits and the winds blowing. Shell said the extreme cold temperatures over the weekend also resulted in the overloading of five transformers, which he considered to be fortunate. He said transformers are hard to obtain right now.
In his monthly report to the Elizabethton City Council, Pleasant said, “The Water Resources workforce selflessly sacrificed time with friends and family during the holiday season to combat frigid weather which left residents in both the city and the county affected by bursting pipes and water lines due to extreme drop in temperature and high wind conditions. Construction Supervisor David Tolley and crews were awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by Carter County in recognition of their indomitable spirit to endure subzero temperatures to restore water to residents on Mary Patton Highway.”
In addition to the problems the extreme cold weather had on residents, Pleasant said it was causing a lot of problems for the city’s water and wastewater plants, distribution pump stations and storage tanks, and the collection system pump stations. He said operators and maintenance crews worked to reset pumps and meters after power surges and outages. Each time the power went off, the staff would have to manually reset some of the pumps and equipment.
Pleasant said the decision was made early on to move the system onto its emergency generators. He thought this was a good decision because the constant running of the system prevented a water hammer effect that occurs when pumps and are turned on and off, creating a pressure surge in the pipes that causes weak spots in the lines to fail and create big leaks. The work crews responded to turn off the meters to 200 residences with broken water lines.
Pleasant also praised maintenance supervisor George Harrison for keeping very close watch on two consecutive nights, adjusting pump rates and flow patterns to the storage tanks to keep them from going dry. The extremely high demand on water was only met by such a close watch, even so, it was a very close run thing. Pleasant said the many leaks and other water lossage in the antiquated Milligan system resulted in the 200,000-gallon Milligan storage tank to have just one foot of water in the 30-foot tank at one point.