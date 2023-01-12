Elizabethton

Elizabethton Water Resources crews not only had to endure long hours, single-digit temperatures, strong winds, but also getting sprayed by leaky pipes during their work over the Christmas weekend.

 Elizabethton Water Resources

ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas weekend in 2022 will be one that many of the workers of the city of Elizabethton and Carter County won’t forget.

With temperatures dropping to the single digits and lower and with strong wind gusts, the city and county work crews had to respond to emergencies throughout the city and county. They worked long hours in the frigid conditions so that their fellow citizens didn’t freeze.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you